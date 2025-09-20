What Potential Zac Swanson Return Means For Arizona State Defense
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to be short-handed in some areas, as slot wide receiver Jalen Moss and star safety Xavion Alford were both ruled out ahead of this afternoon's matchup against Baylor.
The defense has the potential to return a key player on the defense this week despite the losses, as DT Zac Swanson is questionable for the game tonight after missing the first three games while returning from a broken foot that was suffered in April.
Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward spoke extremely highly of Swanson following a practice that was held just over a week before the start of the regular season - in which it was revealed that the former Texas standout was a true candidate to earn a starting role during spring camp.
- "Yeah. I mean, one, he is a great person. He brings a lot of energy, and his teammates love him. His first practice last week, he made a couple of plays and I went crazy. It just shows you how much, what a good part of our program he is and you know, and I can't wait to see him get back to that same form that he was at this spring, but he's ahead of what we thought he did."
- "That was a guy who was battling, you know, to start. So he's in terms of who he was in the spring. So when he gets back to full health, he's going to be a problem for teams."
What Swanson Brings to Line
Swanson very much adds a layer of reinforcement to an already strong Arizona State defensive line that is spearheaded by C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika.
The loss of Mykeil Gardner to a torn achilles in the offseason was a major blow to the unit, but the group has held up incredibly well - the run defense continues to be among the best in the nation.
The addition of Swanson boosts depth, adds another layer of run stopping/potential pass rush from the interior, and most importantly adds another true voice of leadership in the locker room.
