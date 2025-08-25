When Does Sun Devils Commit Julian Hugo Debut?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job when it comes to bringing in the guys that they wanted to bring in in the class however, they have still struggled to bring in a great total of players as they have only landed a total of 18 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, which is on the lower end of what would be expected from a team that just made the college football playoffs less than a year ago.
Arizona State said there, mostly in many different players from many different states, though, including the state of Texas, which it's the state that they recruit the most out of because it is not too far in location and is also the biggest state around them other than the state of California when it comes to recruiting as they also have many different ties to the state of Texas.
Thanks to the coaching staff and the players that they brought in in past classes. Many of their top commits from the class reside inside the state of Texas, including arguably their top edge rusher in the class, Julian Hugo.
Hugo attends Steele High School in the state of Texas and his set to begin his season sooner rather than later as they are set to begin their season on the month of August in the final Friday of August. This game will be an away game to start the season for Hugo and his high school program, as they will be taking a trip to Liberty Hill to play against the Panthers and their program.
Before the season, both teams were ranked entering this matchup among the teams that are in the state of Texas. It is safe to say by those rankings that Hugo and his team are expected to win this football game.
However, it is the game of football, and it is at the high school level, so any given Friday, a game could go the opposite way as expected or anticipated entering this contest. Liberty Hill is entering this as the 141st best team in the state, while Hugo and his program have pushed their ranking to 26th in the state of Texas.
The game is set for kickoff at 7:30 PM local time, and this will be one to watch as many Arizona State fans will be wanting to know how Hugo and his team do.
