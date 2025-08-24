When Will ASU Commit Jake Fette Debut This Season?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the most complete teams when it comes to the recruiting cycle of 2026, when it is all about the players that were at the top of their board that they were targeting and that they landed.
They have done a great job when it comes to getting their best targets in the boat and they continue to show their dominance and that factor however, they have struggled to land a mass total of recruits, as in the 2026 class, they have only landed 18 players.
Many can argue that this is below power as a lot of schools are looking to land a total of 25 or maybe even a little bit more but it doesn't look like the Arizona State Sun Devils have a path to be able to hit that total amount of commit so they will have to make up for it when the winter transfer portal comes around.
The Sun Devils landed their target in the 2026 recruiting class, especially at the QB position, as they have landed the top QB in the class on their board. They landed the 2026 star and one of the better players at the position, Jake Fette.
Fette is one of the better players in the nation, as he is one of the best signal callers in the class. He committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils back on September 22nd. He attends Del Valle High School in the state of Texas. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the competition, as they will be playing the best of the best in the class of 2026 and future recruiting classes.
Long-time Sun Devils commit has already been playing with talented prospects, and competing even in the summer, as the prospect competed at the Elite 11 in California. He will be looking to stat his season off right, as he will start his season soon.
He will begin his season on the road, as he is set to play against Montwood High School, in what is sure to be an interesting start to the season. Fette is a big reason why the Sun Devils will be favored entering this game. The game will be played on August 29th, which is this upcoming Friday. This will be one of the ones that the Arizona State Sun Devils On SI will be watching, as this will be the first look at what the QB looks like in his senior season.
