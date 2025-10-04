Where Arizona State's Defense Ranks in Generating Stops
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the midst of a bye week following a successful start to the season.
The Sun Devil offense has come alive in recent weeks - with a near 500-yard performance against Texas Christian
The defensive unit led by Brian Ward has also stepped up in key situations - willing the team to victory in times of doubt.
Although the defense has pulled their own weight, it hasn't necessarily shown on the stat sheet, as ESPN's Max Olson dug into team defense stats for all 136 FBS teams - the Sun Devils didn't necessarily stack up favorably when it came to stop rate.
More on stop rate below.
"What is stop rate? It's a basic measurement of success: the percentage of a defense's drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs. Defensive coordinators have the same goal regardless of their scheme, opponent or conference: prevent points and get off the field. Stop rate is a simple metric but can offer a good reflection of a defense's effectiveness on a per-drive basis in today's faster-tempo game."
Arizona State ranks tied for 48th with Fresno State with a 65.1% stop rate - which is in the upper-half of the FBS, but still lower than one might expect.
The context behind the stats - the 65% stop rate and averaging 2.02 points per drive - is somewhat misleading in the greater scope of the season.
The Sun Devil defense has stood up for the most part - save for three blown coverages against Mississippi State, a pair of lengthy drives ceded to Baylor, and a slow start against TCU. While the defense ceded ample amounts of yards and points in these scenarios, they have more than stepped up when called upon in response to these lapses.
The most impressive stands that signify the strength of the defense are the ones against Baylor and Texas Christian. Elite Big 12 quarterbacks Sawyer Robertson and Josh Hoover were thrown out of rhythm at various points of their respective contests - multiple turnovers were created, while multiple stops were generated as well that gifted the Sun Devil offense opportunities to win those pair of games.
Ward's defense has truly taken the 'bend-don't-break' mantra to heart - the talented unit is susceptible to giving up big plays but almost always comes through when called upon in high-leverage situations.
