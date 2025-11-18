Why Arizona State–West Virginia Was a Top Week 12 Game
TEMPE -- It hasn't always been a turbulence-free ride for the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils, as every single one of the team's victories in Big 12 play has come by single-digit figures, including last Saturday's 25-23 escape over the surging West Virginia Mountaineers.
This was a game in which there were numerous twists and turns involved en route to the final result, particularly in a fourth quarter that made this contest one of the best of week 12 of the season.
ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked the battle as the 14th best of the week, giving this reasoning as to why it was among the most enjoyable viewing experiences of a standout week of college football.
- "Still hoping to snag bowl eligibility at 4-6, West Virginia did so many things right in this one. The Mountaineers limited ASU quarterback Jeff Sims to 81 rushing yards -- he had 228 his last time out -- and scored on second-half touchdown passes of 75 yards (from Scotty Fox Jr. to Jeff Weimer) and 90 yards (Fox to Cyncir Bowers) to take a 23-22 lead into the final minutes."
- "But Jesus Gomez's 49-yard field goal gave ASU a 2-point advantage, and Fox was out of magic. He was picked off by Keith Abney II near midfield. Ballgame."
The back-and-forth action to end the game truly made a conference battle that was in firm control of Arizona State for much of the day, and surely made it a great duel in the end. Arizona State on SI explores major storylines and implications of the win below.
Arizona State Comes Up in Clutch Again
Arizona State officially won its 13th Big 12 game on Saturday - nine of them have come by single digits. The only wins to come by 10+ points were all in the home stretch of the 2024 season.
Call it luck if that's the ultimate conclusion, but there comes a point at which winning tight games becomes a skill rather than sheer luck. Sophomore WR Derek Eusebio even alluded to the fact that the team is prepared to face virtually any late-game scenario with the exceptional coaching staff that is in place.
There's little doubt that the Sun Devils are built for huge moments on the biggest stages in college football under Kenny Dillingham.
Sun Devils' Quest For Big 12 Title Remains Alive
The Arizona State 2025 season is still alive with the win - the 48-yard game-winning field goal by Jesus Gomez ensured this.
The implication is that the Sun Devils have an outside - yet realistic - shot to return to the conference championship game in three weeks. The clearest path forward is for the team to win the last two games of the regular season, as well as seeing Brigham Young lose to Cincinnati this week, while seeing the Bearcats lose in the final week of the season.
What Lies Ahead for Arizona State?
The Sun Devils are taking to the road for the final time in 2025, as they are set to visit the spiraling Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. The season is effectively over for Deion Sanders' squad, but the Buffaloes do have a promising quarterback in freshman Julian Lewis, who will start this Saturday.
Outside of Lewis, the Buffaloes struggle as a defensive unit and possess a limited rushing attack. This game should result in a victory for the Sun Devils.
Arizona State returns to Tempe for the final game of its regular season against its bitter rival, Arizona, which is quietly enjoying a resurgent season. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has had an incredible season in response to a struggle-filled 2024. The Wildcats aren't in a position to reach the conference title game, but are seeking to return the Territorial Cup after losing control of it last November.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!