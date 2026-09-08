2027 Arkansas Baseball Schedule Will Be Tough Sledding For Retooled Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' 2027 baseball schedule is loaded with marquee matchups, especially those that will be played on the road in Southeastern Conference play.

Five of Arkansas' 10 SEC series next season will be played on the road, and all of them will likely be played between top 25 teams. The Razorbacks will travel to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Arkansas will host Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Auburn and Kentucky at Baum-Walker Stadium in SEC play, making for what should be a relatively easy home conference schedule.

The schedule features 14 NCAA Tournament teams and three that reached the 2026 College World Series.

🚨 '27 SCHEDULE COMIN' AT YA 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pRvvUVGnXd — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) September 8, 2026

Arkansas will open its season in Fayetteville against Butler from Feb. 19-21 and play Iowa, Oregon and Oregon State from Feb. 26-28 at Globe Life Field in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series and will also play Tarleton State on March 1 in Arlington.

Arkansas will also play three in-state opponents this season: Arkansas State on March 30-31, Central Arkansas on April 6 and Little Rock on April 13-14.

Arkansas will also face South Dakota State (Feb. 22), Santa Clara (March 5-8), Oral Roberts (March 10), Sacred Heart (March 12-14), Eastern Illinois (March 16), Missouri State (April 27) and Grambling (May 4) in non-conference play at home, while playing at two professional stadiums against non-conference foes: Missouri State at Hammons Field on March 23 and Memphis at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on April 20.

Arkansas' regular season schedule is 56 games long and will lead into the SEC Tournament, which is scheduled from May 25-30 in Hoover, Ala. Of those 56 games, 32 will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, which recently went through a controversial reseating process.

2027 marks head coach Dave Van Horn's 25th at Arkansas. Arkansas made the NCAA Tournament in 2025 but did not advance out the Lawrence regional. Arkansas last made the College World Series in 2024 and, as is Van Horn, yet to win a national championship.

There is nothing plenty of excitement surrounding this baseball season as Van Horn signed a lengthy extension and bonus.

With one of the top transfer portal classes in the country and a high school recruiting class near the top, the Razorbacks have certainly positioned themselves for another run to Omaha.

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