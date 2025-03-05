Calipari's Hogs Grab Monumental Win, Should End Bubble Talk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt believes in "Memorial Magic" but it was Hall of Fame coach John Calipari who waved his wand and turned Arkansas into the belle of the ball.
His Razorbacks sent a season-saving message to the NCAA selection committee with a confident and determined effort Tuesday night that should be enough to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.
Arkansas' 90-77 road win in Memorial Gymnasium against a previously red-hot Vanderbilt team was the Hogs'' version of March Madness. The Commodores had been 14-2 at home.
The Razorbacks did it without their two leading scorers as Calipari motivated and managed his seven-man rotation beautifully. All seven scored at least seven points, with the five starters in double figures.
They did it in one of the toughest road arenas, the oldest hoops home in the SEC, the place Vandy fans and players refer to as "Memorial Magic."
A dozen minutes into the fray, the Commodores appeared well on their way to a fourth consecutive win following triumphs against three ranked opponents: Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri.
But the Hogs were determined to prove a point to the selection committee, to themselves, Calipari, and to any naysayers and stormed back from a 29-20 deficit. They scored 12 straight, increased the run to 23-6 and led by six at half.
Assertive Johnell "Nelly" Davis was the difference maker with 15 points, including 11 of the Hogs' first 23 to keep them within striking distance.
Then Arkansas' aggressive defense and shot blocking stymied the 'Dores, who missed all but one of their last 16 shots of the half.
Intermission couldn't slow the Hogs' momentum as it took only 14 seconds into the second half for Trevon Brazile to bury a three-pointer.
Arkansas extended its lengthy run, outscoring Vandy 46-30 for a 66-49 lead. The advantage peaked at 66-49 and the Hogs withstood a few mini-threats from the Commodores.
The Hogs Razorbacks were without leading scorer Adou Thiero for the third straight game while Boogie Fland, second in points and first in assists, has watched the last 12 from the bench.
Brazile looked like the SEC Player of the Week as he did everything with intensity and energy. The 6-foot-10 senior had 16 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks.
Davis led with 21 points while Zvonimir Ivisic had 14, as did D.J. Wagner, all of his in the second half. Karter Knox had 10, his sixth straight in double digits. Wagner even buried a deep three-pointer to beat the shot clock.
Tyler Nickel led Vandy with 16 points and hit 4-of-7 from beyond the three-point arc. The Commodores had been 13-2 in games Nickel netted at least three treys.
The Hogs were not to be denied as they once again followed Calipari's command to play without fear. It was in stark contrast to their previous game as they were just three days removed from an embarrassing loss to lowly South Carolina where they trailed by as many as 35 points.
That setback dropped the Hogs seven spots to No. 40 in the NET Rankings, the formula primarily used by the selection committee. Vandy was 37th, so the Quad 1 win will benefit Arkansas.
The Hogs are 5-9 against Quad 1 teams and improved to 18-12 overall, 7-10 in the SEC. Vandy slipped to 20-10 and 8-9.
Arkansas' road triumph capped a surprising night of underdogs scoring monumental victories. Texas started the trend with an 87-82 overtime win at No. 25 Mississippi State.
Biggest news of the night in college basketball was No. 1 Auburn getting ambushed at Texas A&M. It's the Aggies' first win against the country's top team in program history.
A&M rose from the ashes of four straight losses and a drop of 10 spots in the AP poll to No. 22 to claim an 83-72 victory behind a 41-25 edge on the glass.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi figures the Georgia Bulldogs played their way into the NCAA tourney by getting their seventh SEC win at South Carolina Tuesday.
If that's true, then the Hogs, who beat Georgia, certainly earned their invitation to the Big Dance. A Saturday win over Mississippi State in Bud Walton Arena would end all bubble talk for Arkansas.