Aloy's Torrid Start Continues; Carries Razorbacks to Another Series Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Usually, a hitter is categorized as elite if they can keep their batting average above .300. Arkansas' Kuhio Aloy is sitting well above .500 nearly three weeks into the season. His 2-for-3 day, including his fourth homer of the season ensured an 8-5 win over the Charlotte 49ers.
"He's been a super big threat right there in the middle of the order," Van Horn said. "I can hit him fourth, fifth, sixth and just depending on how you want to go [about] it and just been a really good start for him."
The Razorbacks found themselves in a back-and-forth with the 49ers. With the Razorbacks up 6-5 and looking for insurance, Aloy launched a two run, 412-foot homer to right-center.
"Just hitting it hard," Aloy said. "That’s all I’m trying to do."
Through six starts this year, Aloy is hitting .565 (13-for-23) with 15 RBIs.
It was also Aloy's RBI double in the second that left the bat at 114 miles an hour which opened opened the scoring account for Arkansas.
Arkansas' two hottest hitters provided the offense early. Left fielder Logan Maxwell continues his hot stretch after a slow start to the season. Maxwell is now 5 for his last 13 and has homered in back-to-back games after starting the season 2-for-13. His average rose from .153 to .269.
His 410-foot homer to straightaway center with two outs in the third gave the Hogs a 3-2 lead.
For the second straight day, a Hogs starter struggled in the first inning. Charlotte tagged lefty Zach Root with three doubles, including back-to-back two-out RBI doubles to take an early 2-0 lead.
Root was able to compose himself and turn in a solid outing. He retired the next seven hitters and pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball and struck out eight.
After cruising through the middle innings of his start, Root battled back from a 3-0 count with the bases loaded and two outs in fifth to strike out first baseman Cody Gunderson in a one-run game.
Coach Dave Van Horn opted to bring Root back out to start the sixth, after a leadoff walk, Root struck out designated hitter Thad Ector and departed to a nice applause from the home crowd.
Sophomore righty Tate McGuire, who has seen his trust in leverage situations go up after getting the final out in Arlington against Michigan, gave up a go-ahead two-run homer as Charlotte retook the lead 4-3.
The offense quickly got McGuire off the hook with two runs of its own. Arkansas loaded the bases thanks to two walks and a single. The Razorbacks put their small ball practice to good use as Ryder Helfrick gave the lead right back by sacraficing a run home on a bunt.
Aiden Jimenez was put in his first leverage situation as a Razorback. He pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth, striking out four.
Carson Wiggins rebounded from a shaky appearance in Arlington to pitch a 1-2-3 ninth and pick up his second save.
The Razorbacks finish its series with Charlotte 12 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.