Van Horn Honest About Ace's Status for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Gabe Gaeckle was let off the hook by a massive 10-run inning in which the Razorbacks sent 16 hitters to the plate, turning a 9-1 deficit into a 11-9 lead against the Charlotte 49ers.
"I just think he didn't have a good day," Van Horn said. "He didn't have a great day last weekend. Opening weekend, it was pretty good, but It was cold. He'll get another start before we open conference and hopefully it'll be a good one."
Although Gaeckle has only made three starts, the season ramps up quickly. He will only have one more start before SEC play begins.
"Even when we got the lead," coach Dave Van Horn said. "I'm thinking, 'Wow, I wasn't used to seeing that happen to Gaeckle.' "That's concerning because I know I'm going to get asked that question."
Gaeckle was mostly untouchable his freshman year as a closer. He had a string of nine straight scoreless appearances over the span of a month, all against SEC opponents. His 2.32 ERA was second best among qualified pitchers on the team, only behind Hagen Smith (2.04).
Now with Smith gone, Gaeckle is experiencing a learning curve taking over his former teammate's role, the team's bonafide ace.
He navigated four walks and five hits to battle his way to 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball last week against Kansas State, before having the worst outing of his college career against Charlotte.
Gaeckle allowed nine runs and giving up 10 hits in just three innings. It's the most runs given up by an Arkansas starter since Trey Killian gave up 11 against Texas A&M in May 2015.
Van Horn talked about the positives for overall team morale after an unlikely comeback, but a non-conference win against Charlotte will ring hollow if they don't unlock the full potential of their preseason All-American and ace.
Van Horn assured everyone Gaeckle is healthy. Arkansas can't afford to another injury to the rotation after losing Gage Wood to a shoulder impingement in Arlington against Michigan.
"He’s not hurt or anything," Van Horn said. "I’m sure his confidence needs a little boost, and the only way you can do that is go in and have a good outing."
His teammates remain confident in their ace's ability to get his sophomore season back on track.
"I’m sure Gabe’s pretty pissed off about what happened," pitcher Parker Coil said. "I kind of feel bad for Portland next week when he gets up on the mound."
Gaeckle's next start is scheduled for March 7.
The Razorbacks will look to get off to a better start against Charlotte in game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC+.