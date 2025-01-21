Are Razorback Fans Just Downright Mad Heading into Baseball?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' football team drew shrugs and now John Calipari's dismal start to SEC may have fans getting steamed a little.
Pig Trail Nation's Mike Irwin certainly thinks so. The longtime TV sports anchor sees it now, noting Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn bemoaning a lack of winning it all in Omaha being a problem.
"[Fans] have slowly but surely been shifting their focus over to baseball in the last seven or eight days and I'm loving it," Irwin said on Halftime with Phil Elson and Matt Jones on ESPN Arkansas. "Let me cover that sport for awhile and get away from basketball."
The Hogs are stumbling through an 0-5 start to league play in Calipari's first season in Fayetteville. That may get even more dire now that point guard Boogie Fland suffered a hand injury in the loss to Missouri on Saturday. It was another embarrassing defeat.
"Let somebody else do it," Irwin said about covering basketball. "I don't wanna do it anymore."
A big baseball fan, Irwin is ready to focus on something that wins games consistently. While the media is mostly objective it's more funcovering winners. Losing tends to bring down everybody, even the folks that aren't responsible.
"I am looking forward to baseball season and I hope that doesn't turn into a bad thing," Irwin said. "If it does they're going to be after Dave Van Horn."
He even talked about posting the first of Van Horn's press conferences as practices are getting started for the 2025 season last week and the first comment was about not winning a national championship.
"We posted that interview he did last week and the first comment was, 'It's embarrassing he hasn't won a national championship,'" Irwin said. "The fan base is just mad right now. They are mad at everything."
That's also going to put spring football in the spotlight. Sam Pittman will start to find some answers to the many questions heading into seeing a bunch of new players March 10.
That will keep folks interested through the spring. Trust me on that one because Razorback fans can get as mad about that as anything.