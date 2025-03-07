Arkansas Offense Unloads on Portland for Run-Rule Victory
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas scored 11 runs in the first two innings against the Portland Pilots to win its ninth straight game at Baum-Walker Stadium Friday, 20-3. It's the most runs Arkansas scored since scoring 21 against Grambling last season.
"It’s just playing," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Playing the game and relaxing and hitting the way we thought we were going to hit."
Starter Gabe Gaeckle's first inning woes continued, allowing a two-run triple and putting the Razorbacks in a 2-0 hole before they even swung the bat.
The Razorbacks gave Gaeckle plenty of run support. Designated hitter Kuhio Aloy extended his hitting streak and RBI streak with an RBI double down the left field line to open the scoring. Aloy has had both a hit and an RBI in all 11 games that he has appeared in.
Aloy is now hitting .550 (22-for-40). His batting average actually went down after his 2-for-4 day at the plate.
Third baseman Brent Iredale continues his hot start now hitting behind Aloy. He's now 18-for-43 (.419) on the season with 22 RBIs, including eight RBIs Friday. Iredale hit a pair of three-run homers, including a mammoth 446-foot shot to left field.
"I just simplified my approach," Iredale said. "Just tried working the middle, not trying to pull off or anything like that. I feel like last week, that was sort of my approach, just pull off everything because the wind was blowing out and everything. But today was more work up the middle and I’ll naturally pull it."
He also included a bases-clearing double in the first, (one of the runs scored on an error), which gave the Hogs a 4-2 lead at the time.
Second baseman Nolan Souza continues his return to form with an 337-foot opposite field solo homer. After starting the season 1-for-22, Souza is 5 for his last 13, including two homers, raising his average from .045 to .176.
Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, was not be outdone by his little brother, with a pair of two-run homers each over 435 feet. He hit a 437-foot two-run homer off the batter's eye in center field before hitting another two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to apply the coup de grâce.
Both Aloy brothers and Iredale are hitting over .400 on the season.
Gaeckle settled in after the first inning. He stranded two runners in the second and retired 11 of the final 12 hitters he faced, including striking out the side in the top of the fifth.
"It definitely felt good," Gaeckle said. "The first inning didn’t go great today and I kind of just had to flush it and just go out there and compete. To get those zeroes after the first felt really good."
He allowed just the two first-inning runs in 5 1/3 innings of work, striking out seven. His season ERA sits at 6.16.
Arkansas continues its series against Portland 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.