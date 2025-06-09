Van Horn's unshakeable Razorbacks are 2025's team of destiny
Arkansas is a team without a weakness. That's why every Razorback fan who can find a way to attend games at the College World Series should make the short trek to Omaha, Neb.
Turning Charles Schwab Stadium into Baum-Walker North could make the difference for Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and his talented team. The more Hawaiian shirts, leis, kangaroos, flags and beer hats present in the stands for what is the Razorbacks' best contender in years, the better.
Van Horn and his coaching staff created a veteran, well-rounded club that was built for success, both for the long haul of the 2025 season and the short term that now awaits at the CWS.
Make no mistake, Van Horn's Razorbacks will be the popular pick to raise the trophy when the dust settles in downtown Omaha. They were already the favorite on many sports book back before the first pitch of regionals was thrown.
Now, they're the highest seed remaining, at No. 3. Plus, they'll be a sentimental favorite as Van Horn, the future Hall of Famer, is seeking his first national championship.
Mostly, they'll be considered the favorite because of these undeniable strengths:
* A patient and power-packed hitting line-up.
* One of the nation's best defenses.
* A well-rounded pitching staff of high-velocity arms with poise and deadly accuracy.
Sprinkle in equal doses of determination, grit and fiery egos, and the Hogs somehow seem like a team of destiny.
It doesn't hurt to have several first-round draft picks. Of course, that's still no guarantee of winning a national championship.
Arkansas had the best team at the 1979 College World Series, but lost the advantage when Cal State Fullerton beat the Hogs twice to relegate them to runner-up status.
The Razorbacks were acknowledged to have the best team at the 1985 College World Series, but blew a big lead against Texas and settled for third.
The Hogs had the long-awaited and coveted championship seemingly in their grasp in 2018, but failed to glove what is now an infamous foul pop-up down the right-field line that dropped between multiple Razorbacks.
Down to their final out, Oregon State rallied to win in extra innings and beat Arkansas the next day to claim their third national title.
For all those Arkansas players who came before the current crop of stars...
For Hall of Fame coach Norm DeBriyn, who led the Hogs to four World Series appearances...
And for Van Horn, who has piloted Arkansas to Omaha for the eighth time...
Redemption is coming. The final quest begins in a few days. Trust me, this time the Hogs will win their final game of the season.
That only happens for one team each season. This year, it's Arkansas' turn.
