Even Petrino not sure who will be No. 1 receiver for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After Arkansas lost nearly every wide receiver that made any contribution last season, we've known one of the biggest questions in spring.
Even offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino knows it. He flat said it in his press conference Tuesday afternoon before practice.
"We're trying to find out who's going to be that one go-to guy when you need a first down and that you can count on to get open and catch the ball when you're sometimes not open," he said. "That's one of the things that we haven't done as well as I would like is to catch the ball when you're contested, and still be able to catch the ball."
There is one new face that is starting to look like a possibility. Denver, Colo., native Ismael Cisse has gotten Petrino's attention.
"Cisse's been the one that has done that better than anybody else so far," he said. "Cisse has shown up a lot, particularly in making plays down the field and competing and going and getting the ball.
"We need to get him running routes more consistently and better and at the right depth all the time. And I think he could take a huge step forward in the offense."
If there was a consistent theme about the entire group of wide receivers as Petrino worked his way through them is all had promise, but nobody is stepping forward.
In other words, this is a team without a No. 1 receiver right now. That doesn't mean won't develop. Petrino pointed out good things from all of them:
ON OMEGA BLAKE: "It's taken him a while. I was hoping he would start quicker than that, but he has really come on in the last, I'd say three practices. Shown his explosiveness, his ability to make the plays, got him down the field I think the last two practices a lot, which is we need."
ON MONTE HARRISON: "Monte is still that big body that can get open and catch the ball in traffic. He still gets tired sometimes. We need to make a decision whether we're going to have him drop some weight, but he's got to get in better shape. Because sometimes he gets tired and doesn't go like he can. He’s made some really good strides.
"It’s a decision we’re going to have to make after spring ball. I’ve talked to him about it before, and he’s talked to me about it. We’re like, ‘Okay, which way should we go?’ The decision was, ‘Let’s go through spring ball and see what your positives are, what your negatives are and then make a decision after that.’
"God gave him a big body, and he’s physical, and he knows how to use it. If he’s a little bit quicker twitch on a few things, on his releases and getting out of his break, does that make him that much better or does that hinder him because now we’re taking away one thing that’s different in him, his size. You always like those outliers that are a little bit different than anybody else, and his outlier is that he’s big and physical."
ON CJ BROWN: "CJ is is still got great talent and makes plays, he's just not consistent enough right now and that's youth also."
ON RAYLEN SHARPE: "Really understands the offense. He's been in it, he's made a lot of plays in it. He's very difficult to cover and he runs well after the catch.
"When I first coached him at Missouri State, he had just came in. I think he came in the summer. Didn't even have a spring ball. So as the year went on, he started playing more and more, made some big plays for us. But then when I left and he played for my son, he became their leading receiver. I think he was first-team all-conference, maybe an All-American.
"I thought he was going to stay there. Probably could’ve got him here, but I didn’t want to do that. Blood’s thicker than water, I guess they say. When he went to Fresno and I found out he had one more year of eligibility left, I was like, well we need to bring him in because he really would be a great asset to our team.
"He was an option quarterback out of high school. I’ve always had success with option quarterbacks playing other positions, whether it’s DB because they know football, or receiver, or some have played running back. But there is an advantage of getting an athlete that plays a different position when he played quarterback in high school. I like him a lot. I think he’s a really good player. He’s been good for our team because of his work ethic. He’s quiet, but he leads by example."
ON ROJAN JONES: "When you watch Rohan, obviously he played at Montana State and did a great job playing there, and then go back and see where he was before he even went there, he improved tremendously. And then we really liked his personality and his attitude and his toughness.
"We’ve coached a number of kids from Canada before and he had more understanding of football than some of the other ones that I’ve coached. He really knew the game. Was fun talking to him and him being able to picture what you’re saying and him know it. You’re going to see him excel and do really well for us."
Petrino's like the rest of us with the wide receivers right now. He has more questions than answers, too.
The biggest difference is he probably has an idea how things will play out. Petrino just isn't saying.