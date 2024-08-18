Defensive End Transfer Replacing Key Contributor from 2023 Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are plenty of candidates for which Arkansas transfer has the biggest shoes to fill, but no one is replacing a tree. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, often referred to by his teammates as "Tree" was effective in his lone season with the Razorbacks. He led the team with 29 quarterback pressures and 18 hurries according to Pro Football.
Jeffcoat also accumulated 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks starting opposite of Landon Jackson before signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.
With Jackson back, Anton Juncaj looks to be the frontrunner to start on the opposite side. Coach Sam Pittman has already preached the importance of getting him back after missing a little bit of fall camp.
"Getting Anton back [is] big," Pittman said of the transfer from Albany. "He’s a good player. I like our D-line. I think he's a really good player, and excited about him. I just feel him all the time. You know, I stand behind offense. I feel him. When he's in there. I know he's in there."
Listed at 6-foot-3, 272 pounds, the transfer from Albany brings in a huge FCS pedigree. Juncaj accumulated 5 sacks and finished third with 21.5 tackles for loss as part of his season total 55 total tackles. He also played 15 games, something only the two national championship FBS teams Washington and Michigan did last season.
"He's another hard-working kid, comes from I-AA program," Pittman said. "[He's]appreciative of what we have here at Arkansas, and I'm just really proud of him. He's a tough kid."
Juncaj is also making an impression on Jackson. The two of them together look to continue the team's improvment along the defensive line from 2023. The overall team defense ranked 82nd in the country, with 29.3 points per game allowed, but is skewed after the unit let go of the rope in the final three games, allowing an average of 38,7 points, the 13th worst mark in FBS over that stretch.
"He plays with his head on fire," Juncaj said. "He’s flying around making plays. He was all over the field today. I feel like he’s a really talented player. I think that was a great get out of the portal."
Fans will get their first look at Juncaj and Jackson on the field together 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in Little Rock against UAPB. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
HOGS FEED:
• Yurachek's vested interest in two teams keeps him out of some CFP
• Looking at three most winnable games for Hogs in SEC
• Transfer ready to be a Razorbacks, take down Oklahoma State again
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook