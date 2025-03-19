BREAKING NEWS: Former Hogs Star Benintendi Returns to Lineup
Andrew Benintendi is apparently a quick healer. The former Razorback and current Chicago White Sox left fielder suffered a fracture in his right hand when hit by a pitch Feb. 27 in a Cactus League game.
He was expected to miss the rest of spring training and likely the beginning of the season when the
White Sox open their season April 27 against the Los Angeles Angels in Chicago.
Good news is Benintendi was in the lineup batting third in Wednesday's White Sox spring training game. He took batting practice Monday and felt good enough to be Chicago's designated hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers.
He was hit on the right hand by an 87 mph fastball that got away from Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen in the first inning of Thursday's Cactus League spring training game in Tempe, Ariz.
The day after the injury, the White Sox described it as a non-displaced fracture of his right hand, which is a non-surgical injury.
The 30-year-old Benintendi took swings in the batting cage last Thursday and has continued to progress more quickly than expected and without a setback.
The White Sox are counting on his production at the plate. Benintendi had a terrific second half in 2024 with a .263/.328/.502 slash line to go with 13 home runs, 12 doubles, 38 RBIs and 21 walks.
That high-end production was in only 213 at-bats in 60 games. He was playing like an All Star, like the feared hitter he was at Arkansas.
At that pace, over a complete 162-game season, Benintendi would hit 35 home runs with 102 RBIs, which would eclipse his 2022 numbers when he was an American League All-Star.
That second-half surge was highlighted by a trio of walk-off hits, including a pair of home runs that he absolutely crushed.
Benintendi is in the third season a five-year, $75 million deal. He's owed $47.5 million for the remainder of the contract.
The sweet-swinging lefty was drafted No. 7 overall by the Boston Red Sox following his legendary sophomore season with the Razorbacks, which included winning the Golden Spikes Award as the best player in college baseball.
He played just two seasons for Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn while improving dramatically from his freshman to sophomore year when he became draft eligible.
While winning national player of the year honors, Benintendi played center field and hit .376/.488/.717 with 20 homers, 57 RBIs, 62 runs and 24 steals. His OPS was a stellar 1.205, which is about 450 percentage points above the norm for Division I hitters.
He stayed on that fast track and made his MLB debut August 2, 2016. He was 3-for-9 in the post-season with a home run.
He was second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind future Hall of Famer Aaron Judge. Benintendi hit .271 with 20 homers, 90 RBIs, 84 runs, 26 doubles and 20 stolen bases.
The White Sox hope he remains healthy the rest of the season and approaches those numbers again.