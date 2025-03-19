SEC Gauntlet Has Changed How Arkansas Should View West Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot has been said about the SEC in regard to getting 14 teams in the NCAA Tournament, but what can't be argued in the change in perspective it has given teams.
Yes, Arkansas is famously part of a Hall of Fame triangle between John Calipari, Kansas coach Bill Self and St. John's coach Rick Pitino in its opening quad in Providence in what should be labeled the VICE TV quad. However, while those games are mildly daunting because of the coaches involved, it's not something that should scare Arkansas.
It's not like it's a stretch of opening SEC play with Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida while trying to figure out team chemistry and struggling to field enough players to practice. While Arkansas spent the past few months facing what would be almost literally half the remaining field should all of the SEC schools find a way to win in the first round, what lies ahead of them in the second weekend of the tournament almost feels like a cake walk.
If the Hogs take down Kansas and St. John's, the four possible opponents for the Sweet 16 are Missouri, Texas Tech, Drake and UNC-Wilmington. Nothing there strikes fear in Arkansas.
The last time Arkansas played the Tigers, the Hogs led by double digits late and won, 92-85.
As for the rest of the list, there's not an Alabama, Auburn or Florida in the bunch. Even if there were, the last time Arkansas saw Alabama and Auburn, they nearly knocked them off, and that's before Johni Broome's injury threw things off kilter for the Tigers.
Should Arkansas progress to the Elite 8, it doesn't get any more intimidating with the exception of one team. Maryland, Grand Canyon, Memphis, Colorado State, UConn, Oklahoma and Norfolk State make up seven of the eight possible opponents.
UConn isn't its old self and it's hard to imagine Oklahoma getting past the one team not listed — Florida. If Arkansas can get out of that first weekend, this might be where the fun ends.
The Gators took down the Razorbacks 71-63 in Bud Walton, although it should be noted that was back in January when the Hogs were still trying to find themselves. However, Florida isn't the team it was then either.
The Gators may be the best team in all of college basketball right now and it might not be close. All Arkansas can do is get to the Elite 8 and find out.
Sure, it's possible both teams lose before then. However, if it does, it won't be because either were intimidated by a team it had to play from another conference.
When the schedule has featured an endless run to the equivalent of Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury all in their primes before stepping in the ring with Glass Joe, Von Kaiser and King Hippo, it's hard to be intimidated. Any team is one punch away from going down, but it's definitely difficult to imagine it coming from a non-SEC or Big Ten opponent.