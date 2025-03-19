Chicago White Sox All-Star Andrew Benintendi Makes Speedy Return to Lineup
Andrew Benintendi is starting at designated hitter and batting third for the Chicago White Sox in their spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, per the team's official lineup card.
Benintendi was hit by a pitch in his right hand on Feb. 27, ultimately getting ruled out four-to-six weeks with a non-displaced fracture. That meant he was unlikely to see any more action in the Cactus League, on top of severely hurting his chances of being ready for Opening Day.
Instead, Benintendi is back after less than three weeks.
Benintendi is the highest-paid player on Chicago's roster, carrying a $17.1 million salary for the 2025 season. He and fellow outfielder Luis Robert Jr. are the only White Sox players slated to make more than $6 million this season.
The White Sox signed Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract back in 2023, and he has largely failed to live up to the price tag thus far.
Benintendi hit .262 with five home runs, 34 doubles, 45 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, a .682 OPS and a 0.4 WAR across 151 games in 2023. He followed that up by batting .229 with 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 64 RBIs, three stolen bases, a .685 OPS and a -0.8 WAR in 135 games in 2024.
Prior to arriving in Chicago, Benintendi was coming off an All-Star 2022 campaign he split between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. Before that, he spent five seasons with the Boston Red Sox, winning a World Series ring and finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Benintendi, once the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, is a career .270 hitter with a .756 OPS who has averaged 15 home runs, 35 doubles, 77 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a 2.5 WAR per 162 games. He also won a Gold Glove with the Royals in 2021.
With Benintendi back in the fold, free agent acquisitions Austin Slater and Michael A. Taylor are likely to start the regular season coming off the bench. Dominic Fletcher and Oscar Colás, meanwhile, should be bumped to Triple-A.
First pitch between the White Sox and Brewers is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.
