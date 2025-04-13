Georgia walk-off bomb hands Hogs back-to-back losses for the first time
ATHENS, Ga. — In a classic Sunday SEC rubber match, Georgia got the last laugh, winning 7-6 for the second straight day in walk-off fashion.
Georgia hit its SEC-leading 98th homer and third of the game to hand Arkansas back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
"We didn’t play good at all today," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Win or lose, I was going to tell the team that I felt that way."
Catcher Henry Hunter, hitting in the No. 9 spot, sent the crowd at Foley Field happy with two outs in the 12th inning off lefty Cole Gibler.
Both teams came within one out of winning the game. In the bottom of the 11th, after the Hogs took a 6-5 lead in the top of the inning, Aiden Jimenez got the first two outs without issue, but hit the 6-foot-5 Ryland Zaborowski to put the tying-run at first. Tre Phelps followed with a game-tying RBI double after Georgia coach Wes Johnson put the faster Daniel Jackson in at first to pinch-run.
Van Horn said after Saturday's loss that he was disappointed in the result, but not in the team's effort and fight back. Georgia was one out away from ending the game about an hour earlier than they did in regulation.
With the Hogs down 5-3 in the top of the ninth, catcher Ryder Helfrick and Wehiwa Aloy each hit solo homers to force extra innings.
Helfrick hit his third homer of the series and his second of the day made it a one-run game before Wehiwa belted the game-tying homer with two outs.
Neither team played crisp baseball throughout the game. Georgia committed five errors, including a pair of catcher's interference calls.
Helfrick came up with the go-ahead run on first with and no outs in the top of the 11th. Van Horn opted to put the bunt sign on from the dugout despite his two homers.
A double whammy in the seventh inning nearly sealed the Hogs fate.
Aloy hit a slow grounder to short with runners on first and second with the Hogs down 4-2.
Georgia first baseman Tre Phelps was charged a missed catch error as the ball skated wide of the bag. It allowed a run to score and allowed the tying run to get all the way to third with less than two outs.
Logan Maxwell struck out swinging on a fastball away and Kuhio Aloy popped up to to preserve the lead for the Bulldogs.
"They tried to hand the game to us in the seventh," Van Horn said. "Didn't catch a ball at first, got a run in, tying run at third, go-ahead run at second. We've got our three-hole hitter up. We don't make contact. That was kind of tough to swallow. We did a nice job of hitting two homers in the ninth to tie it, but we should have had the lead."
In the bottom of the inning, Carson Wiggins hit Devin Obee on a 1-2 pitch with one out after he struck out the first four hitters he faced. Wiggins then botched a pickoff throw, allowing Obee to get into scoring position.
Obee then stole third for his 10th steal of the year and came home to score on a sac fly, proving to be a key gift insurance run, even though the insurance policy turned out to be no good.
No. 2 Texas now gains sole possession of first place in the SEC at 13-2 and likely the No. 1 ranking. The Longhorns took two out of three against Kentucky on the road.
Arkansas now returns back to Baum-Walker Stadium for another in-state matchup. First pitch against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC+.