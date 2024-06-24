Razorbacks Make First Big Pitching Portal Splash
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has made a big splash in the transfer portal on the pitching side for the first time this offseason. Arkansas landed the commitment of Ohio State's Landon Beidelschies, Beidelschies announced on Instagram Monday. He is currently ranked as the No. 3 player in the portal according to 64Analytics.
A native of Canfield, Ohio, Beidelschies has a career ERA of 4.15 across two seasons as an Ohio State Buckeye. He finished the 2024 season with 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings in his first season as a starter.
Listed at 6 foot-3, 225 pounds, Beidelschies is the first pitcher portal commitment for coach Dave Van Horn. All previous five commitments were position players. Beidelschies will almost certainly compete for one of the vacated rotation spots on the 2025 team. Recent Golden Spikes Award Finalist Hagen Smith is a projected Top 10 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. The futures of fellow starters Mason Molina and Brady Tygart are a little less certain, but they too have a chance to get drafted and signed by an MLB team in the later rounds.
The Hogs have plenty of internal options who could fill key starting roles after the 2024 pitching staff set the program record in strikeouts, but stocking up on high-level transfer prospects will go a long way in reloading the team.
Arkansas Transfer Portal (So far) :
Incoming (6):
Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State)
Logan Maxwell (TCU)
Maximus Martin (Georgia State)
Carson Hansen (Milwaukee)
Charles Davalan (FGCU)
Kuhio Aloy (BYU)
Outgoing (2):
Jayson Jones
Hunter Grimes
