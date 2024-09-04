Hogs Look for Purple Revenge in 2025 College Baseball Series
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball has made a habit of traveling to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and now they're going again. The Razorbacks will face an early season non-conference showdown for the fourth time in five years. They will return for the 2025 College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children’s Feb. 21-23.
This year's trip may mean a little for the Razorbacks in multiple areas. Two of the three teams scheduled to play the Hogs in Arlington were part of its demise in the Fayetteville Regional the past two years. In 2023, Arkansas lost to TCU in two games in the regional by a combined score of 32-9. TCU also beat Arkansas in Arlington earlier in the season 18-6.
The following year, the Razorbacks fell to Kansas State in a 1-0 game with lefty ace Hagen Smith on the mound, ultimately succumbing to Southeast Missouri State the next day, failing to make the regional final.
The Hogs are scheduled to kick off the weekend against Kansas State 7 p.m. Feb.21 with a matchup against TCU at 6 p.m. the following day. The Razorbacks will also face Michigan for the second straight year to round out the weekend 11 a.m. Sunday The Razorbacks won last season's matchup 4-3.
Arkansas begins its fall intrasquad scrimmages Friday. A time has not yet been announced. In years prior the scrimages have been free and open to the public at Baum-Walker Stadium. Coach Dave Van Horn did announce plans for a two-game exhibition series against Oklahoma State, another team Arkansas has history with, scheduled for mid-October.
