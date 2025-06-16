Expecting disappointment normal for Arkansas fans in Omaha
The greater the expectations, the deeper the disappointment.
Winning it all seems too much to ask, even for a team with a deep pitching staff and impressive line-up from lead-off to nine hole.
Don't try to convince players and coaches they can't rally to win six games and claim the title. Athletes don't think that way.
They always believe they'll win the next one, then the next one.
Oddsmakers argue that No. 3 Arkansas' dreams of a national championship all but went up in smoke thanks to LSU pitcher Kade Anderson's seven-inning masterpiece Saturday night that led the No. 6 Tigers to a 4-1 victory.
That marquee battle between the two best teams in the College World Series left LSU dreaming of repeating its 2023 run to the championship, the program's seventh.
The Tigers won it all in 1991, '93, '96, '97, 2000, 2009, and 2023. They are second only to Southern California (12 titles) in total number of championships.
LSU earned the most dramatic win in CWS history in 1996 when Warren Morris lined a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to beat Miami, 9-8.
His feat is celebrated with a statue outside Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, site of the CWS since 2011.
Meanwhile, this was supposed to be Arkansas' year, but LSU had one advantage. Just one real edge but there are none more important.
Anderson is arguably the best starting pitcher in college baseball.
So, once again, great expectations led to deep disappointment for anyone connected with the Razorback baseball program.
For the Hogs, that's the story of their entire College World Series history. The Razorbacks have fought their way to Omaha, Neb., 12 times under two Hall of Fame coaches.
Eleven times the Hogs failed to win their final game of the season. They might've had the best team at the Series at least three times, and perhaps again this year, but have never hoisted the trophy.
They were runners-up in 1979 under coach Norm DeBriyn, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2003.
They were again second in 2018 under the guidance of coach Dave Van Horn, who will someday be elected to the Hall.
That one slipping away is particularly frustrating since a foul pop should've been caught by the right fielder to clinch the crown.
This year's opportunity is not yet expired, but the Hogs suffered a major disappointment and woke up Sunday morning still shaking their heads at opportunity lost.
By Sunday night, they were determined to make a deep run through the week and get revenge against LSU and maybe Anderson.
By Monday morning, they were determined to show the country why they're still the highest seed remaining in the NCAA Tournament.
All they have to do is win four straight games — in four days, beginning Monday — to earn a fresh start in the best-of-three championship round.
It's not impossible, just not probable. But that's the beauty of sports. Anything can happen.