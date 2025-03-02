Immaculate Inning Highlights Arkansas' Charlotte Sweep
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas manufactured just enough offense Sunday to sweep the Charlotte 49ers, 4-3 in walk-off fashion.
After blowing a two-run lead in the top of the ninth, Arkansas' bottom of the lineup setup the walk-off.
Second baseman Nolan Souza, who came into the game just 1-for-22 on the season and was a defensive replacement, led off with a single up the middle. Catcher Ryder Helfrick worked a full-count walk to push the winning run into scoring position with no outs.
Cam Kozeal loaded the bases with an infield single. Two batters later, right fielder Logan Maxwell dropped the game-winning RBI single into center on the first pitch.
The stellar pitching performance was highlighted by an immaculate inning in the eighth from lefty Parker Coil. Coil struck out Thad Ector, Chander Riley and Dawson Bryce each on three pitches.
Arkansas used a stellar start from righty Landon Beidelschies to hold a Charlotte offense that scored 15 runs across the first two games.
Beidelschies was reinstated into the rotation after a shoulder injury to Gage Wood. He pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball on just 92 pitches and struck out seven.
His only blemish was a leadoff homer to first baseman Cody Gunderson in the seventh in a 2-0 game. He exited with to a nice hand from the fans at Baum-Walker and a season ERA of 1.29.
Designated hitter Kuhio Aloy continues his historic start to the season. After getting singles in his first two at-bats, his season batting average temporarily rose to. 600. He finished the day 2-for-4 and his average dropped from .565 to .557.
His first inning single drove in his older brother, Wehiwa Aloy, who continued his own hot start to the season.
Arkansas manufactured a run in both the sixth and the seventh innings. Helfrick used aggressive baserunning to respond to Charlotte's run in the top of the seventh. He led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice and scored on a pair of wild pitches.
Coil relieved Beidelschies and kept his spotless ERA intact, retiring all five hitters he faced.
Coach Dave Van Horn brought in Christian Foutch for the save, but the righty flamethrower did not record a out, facing three batters. He left with the tying run on third. Will McEntire allowed the tying-run to score on a RBI fielder's choice but prevented further damage.
Arkansas continues its 10-game homestand with two midweek games against Louisiana-Monroe. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC+.