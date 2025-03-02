All Hogs

Former Razorback Posts Personal Best Time at NFL Combine

Armstrong's combination of size and catching ability will provide shot at pro ball

Bob Stephens

Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong (WO01) snags a pass during Saturday's workouts at the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong (WO01) snags a pass during Saturday's workouts at the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former Arkansas receiver Andrew Armstrong had a good day at the NFL Combine on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The second-team All-SEC wideout is not one of the most heralded pass catchers at the Combine, despite a terrific senior season with the Razorbacks.

Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) makes a catch during the second half against Texas A&M
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) makes a catch during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

So, Armstrong's lack of blazing speed was not a deal-breaker when it comes to getting the attention of NFL scouts. But what he did Saturday might've turned a head or two.

Armstrong posted the two fastest 40-yard dash times of his life as he was clocked in 4.52 seconds, followed by a 4.53. That shaved several tenths off his previous best.

Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong (WO01) posts a career-best 4.52-second time at the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong (WO01) posts a career-best 4.52-second time at the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That impressed NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who was working the Combine with veteran announcer Rich Eisen.

"Versatile, can play inside or outside," Jeremiah said of Armstrong. "Goal for him was getting under 4.6 (in the 40-year dash). So, low 4.5s is excellent at that size."

Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden, a 2024 transfer from Houston, boasted the fastest wide receiver time of 4.29 seconds, which was the eighth-best combine result among receivers dating back to at least 2013.

Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) sprints to an impressive time of 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash Saturday
Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) sprints to an impressive time of 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash Saturday during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeremiah noted that the top 10 guys in the NFL last season for receiving yards averaged 4.44 in the 40. Still, getting open and making the catch is all that matters and Armstrong flashed that ability with the Hogs.

In 2024, he became the fifth Razorback receiver to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in a single season. He capped the year with nine catches for 128 yards in a close loss at Missouri in the cold and snow. It was his fifth 100-yard game of the season.

Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong catches a long pass against Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black
Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong catches a long pass against Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black at Razorback Stadium during the Hogs' 20-10 loss on Nov. 16. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Still, NFL Draft Buzz projects Armstrong to be an undrafted free agent. The site ranks him as the No. 34 receiver prospect and No. 269 overall.

With seven rounds in the NFL draft and 32 teams in the league, that means "Mr. Irrelevant" is the 224th and final pick. That would leave Armstrong about 45 spots beyond hearing his name called.

Still, Armstrong has hopes of being drafted. Even if he doesn't, his skills and size are promising enough to earn an invite to several NFL off-season camps and one team will sign him as an undrafted free agent.

And there's this: Pro Football Focus lists him as one of the "Five Sleepers to Know" for the 2025 draft. Since he was one of the most productive wideouts in the SEC, Armstrong is guaranteed to get his shot at pro ball.

The three-day NFL draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis., and will be televised on the NFL Network.

