INJURY ALERT: Former Hog Great Out With Broken Right Hand
Andrew Benintendi enjoyed what is arguably the greatest season for a Razorback hitter in the illustrious history of the program. That was in 2015 when he delighted sellout crowds at Baum Stadium and led Arkansas to the College World Series.
The sweet-swinging lefty was drafted No. 7 overall following his legendary campaign, which included winning the Golden Spikes Award as the best player in college baseball.
He played just two seasons for Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn while improving dramatically from his freshman to sophomore year when he became draft eligible. He stayed on that fast track and made his MLB debut August 2, 2016.
Several outstanding seasons included:
* Second in 2017 Rookie of the Year for American League.
* Gold Glove in 2021 for left field in American League.
* All Star in 2022 with AL's Kansas City Royals.
Now a key member of the Chicago White Sox, Benintendi was confident he could build on a strong second half of the 2024 season and enjoy a terrific 2025.
But those hopes are now on hold. The White Sox left fielder and No. 5 hitter in their lineup is on the shelf for four to six weeks with a broken hand.
He was hit on the right hand by an 87 mph fastball that got away from Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen in the first inning of Thursday's Cactus League spring training game in Tempe, Ariz.
The White Sox described the injury as a non-displaced fracture of his right hand, which is a non-surgical injury.
The White Sox were counting on his production at the plate. Benintendi had a terrific second half in 2024 with a .263/.328/.502 slash line to go with 13 home runs, 12 doubles and 38 RBIs. He was playing like an All Star, like the feared hitter he was at Arkansas.
Will Venable, the White Sox's first-year manager, spoke to MLB.com on the day Benintendi was hit by the Indians' southpaw hurler.
“He was in pain," Venable told told MLB.com. "Obviously terrible news. Hate to hear it. Just hope that he's able to have a speedy recovery. He's our guy.
“He's a guy that's been around. He understands the game, and he's a guy the young guys look to. We're going to miss him, but, hopefully, he gets back pretty soon and we can get back to business."
Benintendi will miss the rest of spring training but could return close to Opening Day if he heals quickly. If it takes closer to six weeks, he'll miss at least a few weeks of the regular season.
Opening Day for the White Sox is March 27, at home against the Angels.
“We'll be appropriate with the recovery and what it takes and whatever he needs to do to get back healthy,” Venable said. “We'll take our time.
“Obviously, we'll be missing his presence out on the field. But we’ve got to give him a chance to heal up and get better."
On Friday morning, the day after Benintendi was hit by the pitch, White Sox General Manager Chris Getz addressed the injury.
“We’ll X-ray it to see how it’s healing and if it is healing, you can get pretty aggressive with these things,” Getz said to MLB.com. “But conservatively speaking, that could be a little quick.”
“Yeah, probably too soon to say,” said Benintendi, who would need to be swinging the bat and in games in the next two or three weeks to have an Opening Day chance. “James [Kruk], our [head athletic] trainer, knows how I am when it comes to this kind of stuff. I’ll try to push the bar, but we’ll be smart about it, too.”
Both Benintendi and Getz were featured on Sunday's Sox Machine Podcast. Hear that here:
Venable knows it won't be easy to replace the White Sox left fielder, who brings veteran experience, effort and big-league tools to the lineup.
His Major League debut came in 2016 with the Red Sox and he contributed in the playoff series against Cleveland with the same fluid but powerful swing that made him an SEC and Arkansas legend.
Oh, let's go back to the runner-up for Rookie of the Year in 2017. Who beat him out? Some guy named Aaron Judge, who'll be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
In many years, Benintendi would've won the award easily. He had 20 homers, 90 RBIs, 84 runs, 70 walks, 26 doubles and stole 20-of-25. His slash line was .271/.352/.424/.776. All superb numbers for a veteran, let alone a guy two years out of college.
But Judge was phenomenal. He was positively Ruthian. He was second in the MVP race as a rookie. He had 52 homers, 114 RBIs, 128 runs, 127 walks, 24 doubles and stole 9-of-13. His line was .284/.422/.627/1.040.
In his first two-plus seasons, Benintendi played in five post-season series with the Red Sox, three when they won the 2018 World Series. In 21 post-season games, he hit .272 with a good OPS of .729, two homers, nine RBIs, 18 runs and two steals.
He'll forever have the memories and the ring for helping the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in the Series.
Venable, the White Sox manager, said others will have to pick up the slack with a middle-of-the-order hitter sidelined for at least a month.
"Guys are going to have to step up,” Venable said. “We know injuries are a part of this, and that's why we got some of these guys -- to make sure that we're covered. That'll open up some opportunities for somebody else early. They'll have to pick up the slack."
Benintendi is in the third season a five-year, $75 million deal. He's owed $47.5 million for the remainder of the contract.
“You know, obviously this kind of stings because you want to get your timing down before meaningful games," Benintendi said. "I think we are going to do everything we can.
“Even today, I feel like I can make a fist and grab, but you have to let the bone heal. Hopefully it’s less than four weeks. I’m sure I’ll talk to them today and we’ll come up with a plan, and see what happens. I want to be out there by Opening Day but time will tell.”
Some consider Benintendi the greatest Hog hitter to ever step into the batter's box at Baum-Walker Stadium or old George Cole Field.
His numbers from that magical season are convincing, but a jury would have to understand how much more difficult it was to hit the ball out of George Cole Field, with its deeper power alleys.
Still, he are his phenomenal 2015 numbers with a slash line (average, on-base, slugging, on-base plus slugging) of .376/.488/.717/1.205. He had 20 home runs, 57 RBIs, 62 runs, 50 walks and stole 24-of-28.
Sluggers Jeff King, Heston Kjerstad and Kevin McReynolds were all drafted a bit higher than Benintendi. King was the No. 1 overall pick in 1986, Kjerstad No. 2 in 2021, and McReynolds -- likely the most gifted of all Hog -- No. 6 in 1981.
McReynolds (1979), King (1985) and Kjerstad (2018-19). Both the '79 team, coached by Norm DeBriyn, and the '18 squads lost in the championship game.
Razorback fans won't forget Benintendi's exploits. Neither will White Sox fans who saw him collect three walk-off hits last season, two of them home runs. They just hope he comes back swinging better than ever.