Iredale Getting Adjusted to SEC, Razorbacks' Pitching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas third baseman Brent Iredale led the team in just about every offensive category in fall ball. Iredale had the best batting average, most homers, most RBI and most hits.
The path to Fayetteville for Iredale was not linear. Originally from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Iredale is slowly getting used to everything being on a grander scale. Transferring in from New Mexico Junior College, he immediately began taking advantage of the smaller details that don't go unnoticed at a program like Arkansas.
"Nutrition," Iredale said about why he chose the Razorbacks. "Being at a junior college, nutrition wasn't a big thing. That was one thing that opened my eyes over the two years. I found out Arkansas was just better with nutrition."
Other perks of being a Razorback incude access to a full indoor infield that allows the opening-day third baseman to fine tune his defense regardless of the conditions outside.
The adjustment to facing one of the top staffs in college baseball that is gearing up for the season is one that Iredale is slowly figuring out. After a pedestrian opening weekend of spring scrimmages, Iredale has hit homers in back-to-back scrimmages.
"They're more consistent," Iredale said about SEC-caliber pitching. "Growing up and at junior college, they're consistent, but they're not always consistent. Just pick on a pitch that they're going to flip over or whatever. Here, it's a lot more challenging, but I'm enjoying it and learning from every at-bat. It's difficult but I'm getting
More than anything else, Iredale is ready to get the season going. The anticipation to finally play in a game that matters for the standings has brought extra energy.
"I've been excited ever since we've finished playing Oklahoma State [in the fall]," Iredale said. "That six weeks in the weight room, every day I'm like 'Let's just go play.' Christmas break, same thing, not much was happening, but now since we've been scrimmaging, it's been fun.
To make opening day even more special, Iredale's brother, sister and parents will be in the stands of Baum-Walker to see him make his Razorback debut. Usually parents and immediate family in the stands is a fairly simple thing to coordinate, but with the family coming from Sydney, the Iredales are in for at least 20 hours worth of flying time and at least one connection. The family also have plans to follow the Hogs down to Arlington where the team will participate in the College Baseball Series.
Opening day is now less than two weeks away. The Hogs will have one last weekend worth of scrimmages before opening the season against Washington State. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 14.