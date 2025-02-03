Kentucky's Party Spoiled by Razorbacks Spiking Whole Thing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky fans planned a party for former coach John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena on Saturday night. They didn't plan on what happened.
The thought Arkansas might spike the drinks and watch them stumbling out before the game ended didn't cross many minds. It was so bad they were leaving their own party before things actually ended, which doesn't happen very often in Lexington.
That's exactly what happened, though, and the Wildcats' strutting and chest-puffing is now turning up the heat on the coach they hired to replace the Hall of Famer who left for the Razorbacks back in April.
We've heard for 10 months how they were getting the better end of things with Calipari gone. After he walked back in with a rolled-up program as a tribute to former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall, he simply proceeded to out-coach Mark Pope in this game.
Things were so bad former players were showing split allegiance before the game even began. When former Wildcats player Reed Shepherd strolled into the arena wearing Kentucky blue pants and a Razorbacks T-shirt, this was going to be something go get the Big Blue Nation's blood pressure up a little.
Now Kentucky fans don't really now what to do. Some were probably just ready to turn on Pope immediately. Whenever a coach loses to the guy a lot of folks were wanting run out of town it's a natural reaction.
For a state, though, where many of the people live and die with each trip down the floor for the Wildcats this was a train wreck. Not everybody was booing Calipari when he strolled out on the counrt, but a large number of them were. He expected that.
What he probably wasn't ready to make any bold predictions, shooting 50 percent on three-point shots wasn't something he would have placed bets on happening.
It's a different story for Razorback fans after putting up with Kentucky folks telling them what a dumb decision they made last April. Quite frankly, it became mind-numbing because they were more interested in trolling Razorback fans than anything that happened with Wildcats' fans.
Some of it was entertaining. Mostly it was boring.
Now Arkansas fans have a perfect response that will be hard for Big Blue Nation to ignore. If Kentucky goes farther in March that will be their excuse to puff their chests out again and crow a little.
But not now. Razorback fans will enjoy this one for a couple of days. They have to go play Texas again on another one of these 8 p.m. games. Regardless of what Kentucky fans yammer about, the Hogs' fans love to hate the Longhorns more than love for the Razorbacks. That hasn't changed.