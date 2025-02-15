Iredale's Two Homers Lift Arkansas Over Washington State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas third baseman Brent Iredale was determined to homer in front of his family. They had flown all the way from Australia to see him play. Iredale's two homers in back-to-back at-bats gave Arkansas just enough offense to beat Washington State 5-2 and improve to 3-0 on the season.
"Just a good win for our team today," coach Dave Van Horn said. "We didn’t play great. We made a few mistakes and left a lot of runners out [there], it seemed like,"
Iredale looked to have homered in the season opener with family in the stands for the first time in over six months, but he missed clearing the wall by an inch and caromed off the top of the wall. The call on the field of a double was upheld.
The Razorbacks needed every bit of Iredale's offense. His first homer tied the game at two in the fourth after Washington State hung a two-spot in the top of the inning. A ball got past Charles Davalan in center field, turning a base-hit into an RBI triple.
"He’s [Iredale] had some really good at bats," Van Horn said. "For a while there, he was about all the offense we had rolling and then some other guys kicked it in later."
The next at-bat in the sixth, Iredale hit a home run almost to the exact same spot to give the Hogs a 3-2 lead.
"Anytime you get ronner of a home run," Iredale said. "It just fires you up even more, so every game I'm just trying to make the best swings I can and make good contact."
Catcher Zane Becker provided the only other offense early in his first collegiate start with two doubles, including an RBI double in the second to straightaway center to open the scoring.
Arkansas got its third straight stellar start of the season. Righty Gage Wood allowed two runs in five innings and struck out a career-high seven. All three starters have gone exactly five innings and each allowed two-runs or fewer.
In a 3-2 game, Arkansas picked up two key insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth with shortstop Wehiwa Aloy's first homer of the year, a two-run blast ahead of a Davalan double. The second-year transfer hit 14 homers a year ago.
Lefty Parker Coil pitched for the second straight day, out of the bullpen, getting the last out of the seventh and pitching a scoreless eighth to build the bridge to Carson Wiggins who converted the first save of the season in his college debut. Wiggins' fastball routinely touched 100 in a scoreless ninth
The Razorbacks will have Sunday due to forecasted inclement weather. The Hogs will go for the series sweep Monday. First pitch is scheduled for noon and will be streamed on SEC+.