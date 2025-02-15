All Hogs

Even Calipari's Little Fit Can't Inspire Razorbacks in Loss

Texas A&M wears Arkansas down in second half, pulling away in final minutes to kill upset bid

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Even John Calipari's sideline fit and kicking the scorer's table in the second half only provided some hope of relief. He needed more than that against No. 8 Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks responded to the outburst but couldn't sustain things. Once again, the Hogs found themselves trailing, made a big run to get back into the game and they may have used up so much energy getting back they couldn't get past the Aggies.

Arkansas led 10-9 with 12:30 left in the first half and things went the other way after that. At times it was frustrating for Calipari. He took it out on the table at one point when A&M took a seven-point lead early in the second half.

Aggies forward Andersson Garcia (11) and Razorbacks forward Karter Knox (11) battle for a loose ball
Texas A&M Aggies forward Andersson Garcia (11) and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Karter Knox (11) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Reed Arena. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After the Aggies put together their second lead by those seven points in the first two minutes, the Hogs responded and managed to cut things back closer. Karter Knox's three-pointer with 11:29 left in the game to tie the game at 48-48.

That was the high-water mark for the Razorbacks, who could never get in front. The only tie after that was at 50-50 on Billy Richmond II's layup. It was all A&M.

The Aggies got the lead to 10 on a couple of occasions and Arkansas would cut back by a couple of baskets, but simply couldn't get close enough to really case much concern. At times it appeared the Hogs were just trying to avoid getting completely blown out.

Razorbacks forward Karter Knox (11) attempts to shoot the ball as Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) defends
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Karter Knox (11) attempts to shoot the ball as Texas A&M Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Or were desperately throwing up prayers to have any kind of miracle happen, get some momentum to put things away. A&M, one of the top defensive teams in the country, probably wasn't going to let that happen.

When the Hogs win they don't turn the ball over and the Aggies forced them into 17 while just committing 10. Arkansas was forcing things offensively, then turning it over or making a bad decision on the shot selection.

Knox led the Razorbacks with 17 points, Ivisic had 13 and Adou Thiero a quiet 10 points. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points and Zhuric Phelps had 12. A&M, now 20-5 overall, improved to 9-3 in conference play while the Hogs dropped to 15-10 (4-8 in SEC).

The Hogs will go on the road to Auburn on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. (another late night) on ESPN.

