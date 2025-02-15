Razorbacks Sweep Opening Day, Thumps Washington State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After failing to get an extra-base hit in an extra-inning win in the first game of the doubleheader, Arkansas' bats carried them to an opening day sweep over Washington State. The bats managed eight extra-base hits en route to a seven-inning run-rule win in game 2, 14-2.
"On the day I felt like overall we played well," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Played some different in the second game and the first game defensively was great until I guess the 10th inning. I guess we made two errors in that inning."
Designated hitter Kuhio Aloy punctuated a six and a half hour day with the first homer on the young season for the Razorbacks with a three-run homer to left for the second walkoff in as many games for Arkansas.
It took nearly a game and a half, but the Razorbacks' offense finally came alive in the fourth. Brent Iredale added onto his walk off efforts in game one with a 3-for-4 day, including just missing the first Razorback homer of the season. The ball appeared to hit brick behind yellow line in left field, but a double was called on the field and was upheld on review.
Iredale came back the next at-bat with a two-run single to left with the bases loaded.
Catcher Ryder Helfrick unloaded the bases with a triple to hang a six-spot on the Cougars in the fourth.
Zach Root shined in his Razorback debut on the mound, striking out eight in five innings of one-run ball and allowing just two hits. Between him and Gaeckle, the two starters combined for 10 innings of work with just one run allowed and 15 strikeouts.
"Gaeckle was kind of the guinea pig because we didn't have a lot of information on Washington State because they got a lot of transfers." Root said. "Just watching him and see what worked for him. He came up to me and said they're not really seeing the curveball, so that kind of set the game plan for me as well."
Aiden Jimenez relieved Root, marking his first official appearance in a game in 621 days, marking the end of a journey back from Tommy John Surgery and allowed a run on two tough-luck hits.
"It was really good to get him on the mound," Van Horn said. "He’s going to help us. You’ll see his velocity climb as the season goes on."
Arkansas returns to action to try and clinch the series against the Cougars 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC+.