Razorbacks NIL Failures Embarrassment Compared to Others in SEC
Most teams around the nation, especially in the SEC take NIL very seriously. The state of Alabama has begun looking at legislation to make it non-taxable for athletes so they can have a “recruiting edge.”
In a world where anything goes, Arkansans are witnessing a power trip near the top which is denying the Razorbacks' fans and players extensive measures to truly compete in the SEC. State legislators and in-state university representatives are corrupting the hope of a once proud program.
More than ever, it seems like the priority is based off the “good ole boy” mentality of letting deep pocketed boosters have major say instead of coming together for the sake of winning. What this shows is Arkansas’ lack of interest and commitment in funding a competitive football program that's expected to win games which in return has sent Arkansas fans’ apathy to record heights.
This dramatic shift in college football’s landscape is no clearer than what has happened at Texas Tech this offseason plus Ole Miss and Missouri before that. While the Razorbacks dominated the Red Raiders in this year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Coach Joey McGuire’s program was injected with millions as boosters committed to assemble a playoff caliber roster.
Instead of playing the loyalty game or measuring thickness of wallets, the one singular goal should be winning. As the two major casino's in Oaklawn and Saracen have differing opinions of online gambling, one other representative is absolutely against raffles taking place at in-state collegiate sporting events.
Arkansas can't get out of its own way whether that be due to clock management, pendulum swinging turnovers or an inability to close out one possession games. Just like the on-field product, its state cannot come to a consensus agreement that money is king in college athletics now and its an absolute necessity for sustained success these days.
Once the power brokers affiliated with the Razorbacks come to an agreement with businesses and major boosters, fans ought to expect mediocrity as the standard for Arkansas' athletic department. However, a losing culture shouldn't be embraced and changes ought to be demanded instead of wallowing in pity.