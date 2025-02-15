REACTION: Razorbacks Neglect Studs Down Stretch in Loss to A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had a good shot of knocking of No. 8 Texas A&M inside Reed Arena Saturday afternoon but ultimately fell 69-61.
The Razorbacks couldn’t overcome just one made field goal in a six minute span after tying the game at 50. It appeared Arkansas had life when a layup by Karter Knox and pair of three pointers by Zvonimir Ivisic pulled cut the Aggies lead to seven with 1:41 to go.
Instead of feeding the hot hands, neither Knox and Ivisic touched the ball over the final 90 seconds which resulted in Arkansas’ tenth loss of the season. Both first-year Razorbacks had a hyper efficient day as they combined for 30 points on 10-of-14 from the field and 5-of-7 behind the arc.
Arkansas’ 7-foot-2 big man was on a heater coming in with back-to-back 20 point outings for the first time in his career. Ivisic had become a mismatch nightmare on both ends for opponents with his ability to get open, attack the basket and alter shots including four against Texas A&M but struggled on defense compared to senior center Jonas Aidoo.
"He got scored on, he didn't block," Calipari said. "If he doesn't block. Then I got to go with the other guy. Jonas [Aidoo] played well, the way I needed him to play."
His defense may not always be great but without him on the court it limits Arkansas’ offense drastically. Which means there could be major lineup changes moving forward to supplement for dry spells.
"I may have to play both of those two together to get the offense figure out defensively," Calipari said. "What we're going to do and how we're going to play. And that means Adou [Thiero] takes a little more of a back seat."
Senior guard Johnell Davis and junior forward Adou Thiero took matters into their own hands in the closing moments despite below average performances. Davis spent most of his day clanking close shots off the rim or air-balling threes while Thiero struggled to finish at the rim and missed a critical three to cut into the Aggies lead with a minute to go.
Calipari needs each of his players to perform well in his limited eight man rotation for Arkansas to make a run at the NCAA Tournament. Even without playing its best basketball Saturday, this team still nearly came away victorious Saturday despite some not playing well.
"I don’t know if guys were timid, didn’t want to shoot it, missed every shot so stopped shooting it, I don’t know," Calipari said. "We had a great heart-to-heart in there. We just did. I had them come in the other locker room, like we have some guys that got to play better."