Is Aloy college baseball's best? Answer revealed tonight
Although eliminated from the College World Series, the Arkansas Razorbacks and stellar shortstop Wehiwa Aloy are in the news today.
Aloy is one of the three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball's version of football's Heisman Trophy.
Besides Aloy, the other two with a chance to be named college baseball's best player for 2025 are Florida State Seminoles shortstop Alex Lodise and Tennessee Volunteers starting pitcher Liam Doyle.
The winner will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Central on ESPN.
That's 30 minutes prior to the first pitch of the CWS championship round showdown between the No. 6 LSU Tigers and No. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
The championship round is a best-of-three format. Game two is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. If they split the weekend games, a winner-take-all finale will be Monday at 6:30 p.m.
All three Golden Spikes Award finalists are juniors and will sign as professionals following the July 13-14 draft in Atlanta.
Just a year ago, Arkansas' Hagen Smith was one of the three finalists. The award went to Georgia Bulldogs slugger Charlie Condon.
Smith was the No. 5 pick in the draft by the Chicago White Sox and signed for $8 million, a record contract for left-handed pitchers.
Another Arkansas star won the 2015 Golden Spikes Award as Andrew Benintendi's sensational season was capped with a satisfying announcement.
Benintendi was the 2015 SEC Player of the Year and led the country's best conference in average (.376), home runs (20), slugging (.717), on-base (.488) and walks (50). He also stole 24 bases in 28 attempts.
Benintendi was the No. 7 pick in the MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox and helped them win a World Series three years later . He's now left fielder and three-hole hitter for the Chicago White Sox.
According to the latest mock draft by MLB.com, Tennessee's Doyle will be the No. 8 pick by the Toronto Blue Jays while Aloy will be the No. 17 pick by the Chicago Cubs. Lodise figures to be a second-round selection.
Aloy was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He finished the season, including Arkansas' four games at the College World Series, with superb stats.
Aloy started all 65 games for the Hogs (50-15) and hit .350 with team highs in homers (21), runs (81), slugging (.673), doubles (19) and hits (93, tied with Charles Davalan).
He was a whiz with the glove, committing just five errors while gracefully and seemingly effortlessly making sensational plays.
Lodise hit .405 with 17 homers, 67 RBIs, 61 runs and a .736 slugging percentage. Although his numbers are great, Aloy is considered a far superior pro prospect.
Doyle was 10-3 for the Vols with a 2.84 ERA. In 92 innings, he struck out 158, walked 30 and allowed just 58 hits.
Aloy was the best all-around player in the college baseball in 2025 and led his team to the College World Series. In a fair world, he'll officially be named the greatest tonight at the Golden Spikes Award winner.