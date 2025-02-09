Kozeal Makes Big Push in Final Weekend of Razorback Scrimmages
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas second baseman Camden Kozeal was one of the more highly touted transfers that coach Dave Van Horn picked up heading into fall ball. He was ranked in the top 20 impact transfer hitters by D1Baseball.
Kozeal, a Vanderbilt transfer, made an immediate impact with the Commodores in 2024. He appeared in 43 games and hit .284 with five homers and eight doubles as a true freshman. He was also named SEC Freshman of the Week last year for the week of March 4, when he had 14 hits in just five games.
After a successful Cape Cod campaign in the summer where he hit .252 with two homers and nine doubles, Kozeal arrived at Arkansas looking to translate the success into Razorback red.
The only problem was he didn't hit much in the fall when he got to Arkansas, hitting just .206 with nine strikeouts in 34 at-bats, according to unofficial stats kept by the media.
"He’s just gotta hit." Van Horn said. "Gotta make us play him. When he gets in there, whether it’s a DH to start or wherever we put him, it’s all about the bat. You got to get in the lineup. He did not have a good fall, but it’s getting better."
It took some time, but it appears he has turned the corner. Kozeal finished the spring 10-for-22 with a homer and two doubles.
"Hitting is all timing," Kozeal said. "It's just being able to have consistent swings, that's all it really is. If you can be athletic and be on time, you're going to be a really good hitter."
Kozeal, a native of Omaha, Neb., went home over winter break and got back on track and fixed his timing. A little time away from the diamond also helped.
"I went to the farm and figured some stuff out hitting there," Kozeal said. [I] shot some ducks and came back here and was on time."
Kozeal's hot final week has added a new layer to Arkansas' infield battle. Returning second baseman Nolan Souza appears to be the frontrunner to keep his positon, taking away Kozeal's primary position at Vanderbilt. However, Van Horn has hinted that the staff has at least considered putting him at first base, a position that is currently occupied by Rocco Peppi, an outfielder for almost all of his college career.
Regardless of how it all shakes out, Kozeal keeps perspective on the situation.
"You're playing baseball at an amazing university with a great bunch of guys who just love to play baseball,' Kozeal said. "You only get to wear the spikes for so long in your life. You should just be grateful for every opportunity you get to put them on."
With Arkansas' preseason now complete, Kozeal and the rest of the Razorbacks will start the 2025 season against Washington State Friday 3 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC+.