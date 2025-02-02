LIVE UPDATES: Second Weekend of Scrimmages Winds Down For Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is has just four scrimmages left before the start of the 2025 season. You can follow the live updates from Friday and Saturday.
LINEUPS
CARDINAL (VISITOR)
Charles Davalan (CF)
Wehiwa Aloy (SS)
Kendall Diggs (RF)
Brent Iredale (3B)
Rocco Peppi (1B)
Nolan Souza (2B)
Ryder Helfrick (C)
Justin Thomas Jr. (LF)
Logan Maxwell (DH)
Landon Beidelschies (SP)
GRAY (HOME):
Cam Kozeal (2B)
Zane Becker (C)
Gabe Fraser (SS)
Kuhio Aloy (DH)
Reese Robinett (3B)
Michael Anderson (1B)
Tyler Holland (LF)
Carson Boles (RF)
Brenton Clark (CF)
Elliott Peterson (DH-2)
Carson Wiggins (SP)
PLAY-BY-PLAY:
Top of the 1st:
Davalan grounded out to first, 1 out
Wehiwa Aloy walked
Aloy stole second
Diggs struck out swinging, 2 outs
Iredale walked
Peppi flied out to center, 3 outs
Bottom of the 1st:
Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out
Becker struck out swinging, 2 outs
Fraser struck out looking, 3 outs
Top of the 2nd:
Souza singled up the middle
Souza stole second
Souza stole third
Helfrick flied out to center, SF, RBI, 1-0 Cardinal, 1 out
Thomas walked
Thomas stole second
Maxwell popped out to short, 2 outs
Davalan grounded out to second, 3 outs
Bottom of the 2nd:
Kuhio Aloy popped up to first, 1 out
Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
Anderson homered to left, 1-1 (422 feet)
Holland struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top of the 3rd:
Lance Davis replaces Wiggins
Wehiwa Aloy grounded out, first to the pitcher, 1 out
Diggs singled to left
Iredale homered to left-center, Diggs scored, 3-1 Cardinal (404 feet)
Peppi singled to right
Peppi stole second
Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs
Helfrick homered to left-center, Peppi scored, 5-1 Cardinal (381 feet)
Thomas homered to right, 6-1 Cardinal (346 feet)
Tag Andrews replaces Davis
Maxwell grounded out to second, 3 outs
Bottom of the 3rd:
Boles grounded out to third, 1 out
Clark grounded out, first to pitcher, 2 outs
Peterson grounded out, first to pitcher, 3 outs
Top of the 4th:
Davalan singled to center
Aloy popped up to short, 1 out
Diggs struck out looking, 2 outs
Iredale flied out to left, 3 outs
Bottom of the 4th:
Kozeal singled to right
Becker struck out looking, 1 out
Kozeal stole second
Ross Felder replaces Beidelschies