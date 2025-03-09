March Madness Alert: Red-Hot Hogs are a Team to be Feared
Selection Sunday will bring good news to 68 teams, the ones who hear their school named called to play in the NCAA Tournament.
But March 16 will deliver just a bit of angst to one team, even though that group will be honored with a seeding of No. 6 or 7.
Problem for that team is they'll be matched against the Arkansas Razorbacks, likely a No. 10 or 11 seed. The higher seed might be favored by a bucket or three, but don't underestimate the surging team led by Hogs coach John Calipari.
If you haven't heard, the Hogs are hot, they're talented and a team capable of knocking off virtually anyone in the field. They played No. 1 Auburn off their feet for 37 minutes and led by a point but couldn't finish. They lost two more to top 10 teams in nail-biters.
Why are the hot Hogs playing so well? A variety of reasons, actually, including:
* A veteran presence.
* They're battle-tested.
* They're tough-minded.
* Great team chemistry.
* Oh, and high-priced talent.
Two grad transfers, Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo, shined Saturday along with senior Trevon Brazile. Sophomore guard D.J. Wagner is a gym rat with great instincts and pedigree; his dad and grandpa played in the NBA.
Add versatile 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic to the 6-11 Aido and 6-10 Brazile and Arkansas has a trio of rim protectors and two 3-point shooters to spread the floor and complement the guards.
Freshmen Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III have improved as the team has gelled and comprise a group of seven that will be feared when March Madness begins.
It's been quite the turnaround in a masterful coaching job by Calipari, who stayed positive with his players. They all bought in to the idea they could still win without injured Boogie Fland and found another gear when it came to effort and teamwork.
Now they're winning despite the loss of another star, leading scorer and rebounder Adou Thiero. Oh, Fland was the top assist man and second leading scorer.
Two months ago, none of that seemed possible. In fact, it appeared nearly impossible for Arkansas to even get an invitation to the Big Dance. And that's when they had Fland and Thiero.
The Hogs mostly played one of two ways. They were either:
* Horrible versus Illinois, at Tennessee, and at Missouri.
* Or just bad against Baylor, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida and Oklahoma..
Those last losses to the Rebels, Gators and Sooners all happened in front of the home folks at Bud Walton Arena.
Then, magically, a turnaround. Laughingly, but logically, it came when the 1-6 Razorbacks journeyed to face No. 12 Kentucky.
That's where Arkansas' bench boss was affectionately known as Coach Cal for 15 years and delivered the 2012 national championship.
The Hogs stunned one of the largest ESPN audiences of the college hoops season with an 89-79 victory before a packed house that booed Calipari and three of his former players throughout the night -- or at least until they left early with Arkansas comfortably ahead.
That triumph sparked the Hogs to win seven of their last 11. Again, three losses were to No. 1 Auburn on the road, No. 3 Alabama in Fayetteville, and No. 8 Texas A&M on the road.
Say what you will, but Coach Cal and his players got it together in a big way. How far can they carry that momentum into the SEC Tournament that starts Wednesday?
Don't be surprised if they have a letdown like they did after beating Missouri and Texas in a huge two-game homestand before laying an egg at South Carolina.
Oh, Calipari said it's a rematch Wednesday with South Carolina so there's no way the Hogs lose to that team twice, especially on a neutral floor.
One thing I've learned from watching Cal's first Arkansas team is they like playing for him, are determined to give good effort, and have learned how to win.
They run the offense well, are tough to stop with the high screen-and-roll with D.J. Wagner orchestrating with a great pass or drive, and often score on well-designed out-of-bounds plays.
Davis is providing good perimeter shooting as can Ivisic, Knox, Wagner and Brazile. Aidoo and Big Z score well in the paint while all the guards are capable of penetrating and finishing.
Arkansas averages 90.25 points in the last four wins. The only loss was that clunker at South Carolina when the Hogs scored just 31 points in the first 34 minutes. They managed a 22-6 spurt in the final 5:49.
Calipari has brought this team along, slowly at first but steadily since Fland was sidelined six weeks ago.
The Hogs and their coaches have responded well to setbacks from injuries, media ridicule and tough losses to really good teams. They persevered and are now prospering.
By beating Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, they punched that ticket to the Big Dance and have a terrific opportunity to be one of the teams to create some March Madness.