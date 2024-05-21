Now We Know: Razorbacks' First Team to Face in Hoover Decided
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — South Carolina didn't have any problems advancing to meet the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday afternoon. They rolled over Alabama, 10-5, in the opening day of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., with a surprise starter on the mound.
"We won a couple of games there," Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday morning of the series won on the road in late April. "Some tight games. We only know what we know. I guess they’re solid you know. They’ve maybe struggled a little bit the last couple of weeks. But they’re very talented. They have some really good arms. But you know it’s hard to say who they would throw against us. At this time of year you just kind of play and go from there."
Van Horn said Tuesday he would be going with Ben Bybee on the mound for the opener, saving the best pitcher in college baseball. Hagen Smith is expected to start Thursday or Friday as it plays out. A lot of folks were speculating it would be either Brady Tygart or Mason Molina.
The guy who's played a big role in keeping them locked in for an NCAA Regional and not having to play Tuesday is Peyton Holt, who will look to strengthen his ability with the glove ... no matter where Van Horn puts him this season. After playing at Greenwood, he was encouraged by the Hogs to get a little experience somewhere else.
"He needed to go off in our opinion and get some at-bats," Van Horn said. "It ended up working out for him, because I think he started off at Lafayette, a four-year school. Stayed a semester and then went to juco. He played a little bit of everywhere there. I saw him play a couple of times and he held his own. Then when we got him, we didn’t know if we were going to play him at third, second, outfield. He basically played them all, but told us he would play anywhere, not a problem."
His willingness to play anywhere just to get on the field is something a lot of people would expect to see from an in-state player. They know the history and tradition ... and success.
"The in-state thing is always a plus, just because of the people that know him," Van Horn said. "Knowing what it’s like to grow up in this state and be a Razorback. But really, it’s all about the person. You can get somebody from out of state that has the heart and the desire that Peyton has. But maybe they don’t have the knowledge or the experience [that Holt does]. They don’t have the luxury of growing up around it and [knowing] how important it is to lot people in the state. That’s the plus. He’s fun to be around and he brings a little extra excitement to the game, just because he wants to win so much for the Razorbacks."
How to Watch-Listen to Game
• Game will start at approximately 1 p.m.. All games in the SEC Tournament will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.
• Video streaming is available at SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
• You can listen to the game online in select markets at HitThatLine.com
• The game will be broadcast on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. The pregame show with Phil Elson and Bubbar Capenter will start at approximately 12 p.m.
