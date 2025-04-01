Two Pro Hogs Hit Career Milestones During MLB Opening Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — MLB Opening Week is upon us and former Arkansas players are well represented on major league rosters.
Four Razorbacks are on 26-man rosters and have all made their season debuts. Heston Kjerstad (Baltimore Orioles) Andrew Benintendi (Chicago White Sox), Jalen Beeks (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Ryne Stanek (New York Mets) all broke Spring Training with their respective clubs.
Pitcher Trevor Stephan is also on the Cleveland Guardians, but is sidelined with an elbow injury that requires surgery.
The season may still be young but two Razorbacks have already reached major milestones during the 2025 season.
Benintendi is already off the a better start. Entering his 10th season, Benintendi hit career home runs 99 and 100 in the first four games of the season for the White Sox. It took him until game 24 of the 2024 season to hit two homers.
Catcher James McCann, who is currently in Triple-A with the Atlanta Braves, is eight homers away and would be the next candidate to join the 100-homer club.
As Benintendi reaches veteran status, Orioles' slugger Heston Kjerstad is just beginning his major league career, In three seperate seasons with big-league service time, the Orioles have optioned Kjerstad back to Triple-A Norfolk three separate times.
2025 was the first time that Kjerstad broke Spring Training with the team and will take on a bigger role than initially anticipated for a team that won 91 games in 2024.
Fellow Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a thumb fracture, allowing Kjerstad to take over a starting role.
"Kjerstad is going to get more of an opportunity now,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said, per a report from MASN's Roch Roch Kubatko.
The Orioles 8-5 win over the Red Sox Monday was Kjerstad's 36th career start, but only his third against a left-handed starter. He struck out looking both times against lefty Sean Newcomb but flipped an RBI single against righty Austin Slaten to finish 1-for-4.
Beeks and Stanek have both also made their season debuts. Beeks was put through a eventful offseason, intially signing with the Houston Astros, before being released and picked up by the Diamondbacks. He's allowed an earned run across 2 2/3 innings.
Stanek is in his second season with the Mets, pitching a scoreless inning Friday against the Astros in a 3-1 win.