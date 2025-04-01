Hogs' Sleepy Start in Portal Gives SEC Time to Get Ahead
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While it was expected, it's still be a big jarring to experience the slow, deliberate pace with which Arkansas has approached the transfer portal.
While SEC coaches known for creating problems for the Razorbacks have been frantically at work, the Razorbacks have seemingly taken time to put some tea on to boil, fixed up the jug, poured some of it over a Mason jar full of ice, then slowly meandered to the front porch to take a big sip after sitting down in a rocking chair before finally unfolding today's copy of the transfer portal to see what's available.
Yes, Arkansas has been focused on recruiting its own talent-heavy roster for returnees and the Nate Ament saga has taken up a lot of time and energy, but while the Hogs have contacted a handful of players in the portal, perennial SEC thorns in the Razorbacks' sides, Chris Beard and Nate Oats, have already snatched up a pair of players who were prime candidates for Arkansas to kick the tires on first.
Late yesterday it came out that Beard has likely landed Creighton sharp shooter Pop Isaacs, a player with the upside to become a National Player of the Year with two years of eligibility left. He was identified here as a priority target to get the Razorbacks over the hump in the next year or two.
Now it appears Arkansas will have to face him and his three-point barrage capabilities and his propensity for dropping close to 30 a night when it comes to big name opponents. The Razorbacks are already snakebit when it comes to the Rebels.
That has a good chance of continuing if Isaacs can return to the form where he left off this past season. He finished the year with a 27-point, seven rebound, four assist game against then No. 1 Kansas despite being in extreme pain.
Also off the list is Bucknell's Noah Williamson. The athletic forward, described here as a Trevon Brazile starter kit, is now a major weapon for Oats and his reloading Alabama Crimson Tide.
The one positive of Williamson going to Alabama is if the Arkansas staff has done its homework, it already knows he has a propensity to foul often. The downhill attacking style employed by the Razorbacks this past year make Williamson an easy target to help the Hogs get in the bonus early on and put points on the board against the Crimson Tide without using up clock.
Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope decided the Wildcats should take a shot at Tulane's Kam Williams. This is a perplexing one because at 6-foot-8 and only 190 pounds, he's a bit thin for the SEC.
Also, there's nothing in Williams' stat sheet to lead anyone to believe he is going to be anything more than a deep bench player in the SEC at best. Perhaps Pope fell in love with Williams' 40+ three-point percentage, but that's because once in every six games he would get hot against lesser opponents and pad his average.
LSU Tigers
The Tigers landed former Mississippi State center Michael Nwoko and UNLV's Dedan Thomas.
Nwoko is a solid bench addition for LSU. He has SEC size at 6-foot-10, 245 pounds. He's good for about 15 minutes per game.
He will come in and work the boards hard and do all he can to get a few put-backs here and there to add mid single digits in the scoring column. He at least gives LSU coach Matt McMahon a body to clog the middle with when he needs to give his starters a break.
However, there likely won't be any coming off the bench for Thomas. He averaged nearly 16 points per game and almost five assists in a way tougher than most think Mountain West.
Thomas scored 16 points or more in 15 games. The only red flag for him is one of his worst performances came against Mississippi State.
However, worst is relative. He still put up 10 points and six assists.
Missouri Tigers
Mizzou wouldn't be trying if there wasn't an effort to bring a Porter to Columbia. This time Dennis Gates brings in Loyola Marymount transfer Jevon Porter.
If the name sounds familiar, that's because his brother, Michael Porter, Jr., is someone who was on Arkansas' radar for a long time before his injury shortened season at Missouri. At 6-foot-11, 235 pounds, he has adequate SEC size.
Also, since he played in the West Coast Conference, home of Gonzaga, St. Mary's, UC San Diego, Washington State and Oregon State, Porter got to face quality competition.
South Carolina
Perhaps the most intriguing signing of this entire SEC portal class is North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff ending up at South Carolina. He's unique in that he will hit his usual 15-20 points for several games in a row, and then, out of nowhere, wake up feeling amazing and explode with ridiculous video game numbers regardless of opponent.
When the Fighting Hawks hosted Alabama this past December, Eaglestaff rained down 40 points. In a win in the Summit League semifinal against South Dakota State he poured on 51.
Continuing the dominance of the name game, South Carolina brought in Providence forward Christ Essandoko. Much like Nwoko will be for LSU, this 7-foot, 290 pound big man will provide help off the bench.
He may not fill up the stat sheet with his limited minutes, but he does fill up the paint and that seems to be all the Gamecocks need him to do for right now.