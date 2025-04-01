Razorbacks in Top Five For One of Top Portal Forwards
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the Top 5 list for Indiana forward Malik Reneau who is currently ranked the No. 16 overall transfer and No. 2 power forward in the portal, according to 247sports.
The 6-foot-9, 233 pound junior has released his top schools Monday evening, according to On3. He is set to choose between Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Miami and Auburn, but there is no timetable announced for his commitment.
Reneau entered the transfer portal after spending his first three seasons at Indiana under former coach Mike Woodson. He averaged 13 points, six rebounds and two assists per game this season while boasting a near 28% usage rate on the offensive end.
He often finds himself in favorable mismatches in the post with knowledge of how to use leverage to his benefit. A true paint presence, 73% of his scoring comes at the rim as he finds ways to utilize his size in halfcourt sets or transition to be effective on the offensive end.
With the ball in his hands, Reneau is a skilled distributor at the top of the key, feeding fellow teammates for lay-ups or down in the post. Although he didn't have quite the year spacing wise compared to his sophomore season, he has shown the ability to stretch the floor by knocking down 33% of his three-point attempts two years ago.
Arkansas hasn't been as active compared to years past in the transfer portal, but head coach John Calipari his game plan based off who he's targeted. The Razorbacks' staff has been in contact with forward Morez Johnson (Illinois), guard Lamar Wilkerson (Sam Houston), guard Keyshawn Hall (UCF), Abdi Bashir (Monmouth), forward Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), forward Nick Pringle (South Carolina) and Tyrone Riley (San Francisco) during the very early stages of portal season.
Of the Razorbacks to hit the portal, only center Zvonimir Ivisic has been an impact player. Calipari now awaits the NBA decisions of guard Boogie Fland and forward Adou Thiero.
While most think Fland will go, Thiero's decision doesn't seem to be as cut and dry. It is believed there is a real possibility he may return for another year at Arkansas.
Arkansas Players in Portal
PF Zvonimir Ivisic
PG Casmir Chavis
SG Melo Sanchez