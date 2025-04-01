Update on Nate Ament's Commitment Timeline after Postponement
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — McDonald's All-American and No. 4 overall prospect Nate Ament was supposed to announce his commitment April 1, but he has pushed off his decision for another day.
“I’m just not 100% yet; I want to take some extra time to be completely confident in my choice," Ament told ESPN Tuesday. "I will connect with the people in my circle and will also be interested to see some transfer portal moves now that the tournament is coming to a close.”
Arkansas was somewhat late to the party with John Calipari being hired last April, but had quite the relationship established with Ament at Kentucky. With a proper NIL budget, seemingly bi-weekly visits and the Razorbacks' coach insistent on changing the lives of freshmen NBA prospects, there's a definitive reason he always gets who he absolutely wants.
The 6-foot-9, 185 pound forward from Virginia has made his recruitment mysterious as anyone's in the 2026 class. Ament has seen his stock rise over the past two years after starting out just inside the Top 30 among his peers in June 2023.
Since August of 2024, Ament has maintained his spot among the elite prospects in his class at No. 4 nationally, according to 247sports. He is currently behind No. 1 A.J. Dybantsa (BYU), Cameron Boozer (Duke) and Darryn Peterson (Kansas). Earlier this week, "Razorbacks on SI" broke down Ament's game.
Signing someone as highly rated as Ament would ascend Arkansas to the top spot in 247sports recruiting rankings, ahead of the likes of current No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 UConn. It would give the Razorbacks its first No. 1 class in the modern era of recruiting rankings with its hall-of-fame coach showing why he remains college basketball's top recruiter.