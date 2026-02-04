Razorbacks Baseball’s 2026 National TV Schedule Hits Seven Games

If you’ve been wondering how to fill those idle spring Saturdays when you’re not pondering the correct order of barbecue sauces, Arkansas' broadcast schedule for baseball this year has your answer.

The Razorbacks will trot onto seven national television broadcasts during the regular season, because nothing says “America” quite like watching college baseball on a sunny weekend from your couch.

Six of those games are slated for the ever-present SEC Network and one gets the rare spotlight on ESPNU.

Now, if you’re thinking seven games on TV sounds like a modest tally, well, the schedule says that’s the number they picked. Four of those seven will be inside the sun-bleached glory of Baum-Walker Stadium. At least it will be barring some cloudy days in February and March.

🗣️ HOGS PLAY REALLY SOON!



Full 2026 schedule with finalized game times & TV designations: https://t.co/Te5eoojgTZ pic.twitter.com/r1jRdg4Xzo — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 3, 2026

National TV Games You’ll Actually Recognize

Here’s how the national broadcasts stack up (times Central):

March 14 – Mississippi State at Arkansas — 1 p.m. on SEC Network

March 29 – Florida at Arkansas — Noon on SEC Network

April 11 – Arkansas at Alabama — 4 p.m. on SEC Network

April 16 – Georgia at Arkansas — 7 p.m. on ESPNU

April 23 & 24 – Arkansas at Missouri — 7 p.m. on SEC Network (both nights!)

May 3 – Ole Miss at Arkansas — 2 p.m. on SEC Network

That’s a full bag of SEC foes and a sweet double-dip in Columbia. Yes, MLB scouts are invited, but this is still college ball — no professional contracts yet, just glory and maybe a couple extra cheers from the MoJo crowd.

If you’re thinking that’s all the eyeball time the Hogs will get, hold onto your foam finger. A near-staggering 54 of Arkansas’ 56 regular-season games will be televised or streamed somewhere.

That includes 34 of 35 games at Baum-Walker Stadium on either SEC Network+ or other ESPN networks.

So, unless you’ve decided to watch nothing but spring peeper frogs mating in your backyard puddle, you’ll have lots of opportunities to watch Arkansas.

Only one home game — the March 6 opener against Stetson — won’t be on TV or streaming because of an on-campus event thing and some SEC replay rule that makes sense to, like, four people.

If your streaming appetite leans toward digital, the season opener weekend trip to the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, will air live on FloCollege.

That’s February 13-15 at Globe Life Field. But the Hogs’ midweek game vs. Tarleton State on February 16 won’t be picked up on TV, probably because they left the gravy out of that one.

And for midweek matchups that don’t pop up at a pro stadium, Arkansas’ March 31 road game at Missouri State will live on ESPN+, while the in-state date with UAPB on April 14, played at CHI St. Vincent Field in North Little Rock, lands on SEC Network+.

It's beginning to look a lot like baseball pic.twitter.com/FVrDHQWvIa — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) January 12, 2026

Every Game Gets a Shot

For those who like suspense almost as much as baseball, four wildcard games during the season’s final weekend (May 14-16) will be picked by the SEC Network schedule later on.

That includes Arkansas closing the 2026 regular season on the road against Kentucky.

And just in case the regular season leaves you hanging, all 15 games of the SEC Tournament (May 19-24) will be televised with the championship game airing on ABC for the first time in the event’s history. At least one game in May will have commercials you can’t skip.

If that doesn’t keep you busy, you might consider just taking up long walks while streaming games on your phone.

