Razorbacks Put Grand End On Hail-Delayed Run-Rule Win Over Warhawks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took nearly 24 hours, but Arkansas capped off its 14-1 win over Louisiana-Monroe Wednesday as a continuation of Tuesday's game.
The Razorbacks needed just three minutes to reach the 10-run rule after the restart that eluded them Tuesday. Kuhio Aloy walked it off in grand fashion with the Hogs' first grand slam of the season. Aloy's homer to left was his team-leading fifth of the year.
Arkansas came within a strike of clinching its seventh straight win Tuesday, but an act from mother nature stopped the Razorbacks in their tracks.
A sudden rain cloud forced the game to be postponed in the bottom of the seventh with the Hogs holding a 10-1 lead. The game was suspended due to field conditions following the storm.
The late inning drama wasn't on the scoreboard, but in a potential run-rule. In the top of the seventh, lefty Cole Gibler came within one strike ending the game thanks to the 10-run rule, but gave up an RBI double to Marcus Aranda, forcing the bottom of the inning to be played.
The walk-off run got to third with no outs in the bottom of the inning, but a sudden storm cloud descended on Baum-Walker Stadium, forcing the game to enter a lightning delay.
First baseman Cam Kozeal hit his first homer in a Razorback uniform to lead off the second in a 1-0 game. Since taking over as the team's primary starting first baseman in Arlington, Kozeal has appeared in five of the team's six games and has collected a hit in his last five.
Kuhio Aloy continues his torrid start to the season with another pair of RBI singles, although this time he was the beneficiary of some baseball luck with an bloop hit in the third and another infield hit in the fourth.
Through 11 games plus four at-bats, his batting average still sits at .548 and he leads the team with 18 RBIs.
Ryder Helfrick and Brent Iredale joined the homer parade in the fourth. Helfrick led off the frame with a 379 foot-shot to left to make the score 4-0.
Iredale capped off a six-run inning with the longest homer at Baum-Walker Stadium this year, a 427-foot homer to left-center.
Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn wanted three good innings from lefty starter Colin Fisher and that's exactly what he got.
He retired nine of the 11 hitters he faced and struck out six. His season ERA now sits at 1.29.
Dylan Carter relieved Fisher and pitched two scoreless innings in relief as the entire pitching staff held ULM to just five singles and two walks.
The second game of the series starts 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed on SEC+.