Razorbacks Walk to Another Midweek Win Over Grambling
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas took advantage of 13 free passes (10 walks and three hit by pitchers) to cruise to a 14-3 run-rule victory over Grambling Tuesday. It was the Razorbacks 13th straight midweek victory dating back to last season.
First baseman Rocco Peppi came into the game just 1-for-13, but opened the scoring with a two-run single to left in the first. He also added another RBI single in the third as part of a 2-for-4 day.
Righty Ben Bybee got the start on the mound for the Hogs, pitching three innings of one-run ball on 47 pitches with two strikeouts and two walks.
Designated Kuhio Aloy continued his hot start at the plate. He went 4-for-4 with all four balls coming off the bat at over 105 miles an hour, including a two-run double in the fourth. Through five games, he's hitting .562 with three homers
Arkansas truly blew the game open in the fifth, sending 10 men to the plate and scoring six runs. The inning was highlighted by back-to-back homers by catcher Ryder Helfrick and center fielder Justin Thomas Jr. out of the No. 8 and No. 9 spots of the order.
Four different relievers, Colin Fisher, Aiden Jimenez, Steele Eaves and Carson Wiggins each pitched one inning to close the game after the seventh via the 10-run rule.
Eaves made his college debut and picked up his first career strikeout.
Arkansas now welcomes Charlotte to Baum-Walker as part of a 10-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+.