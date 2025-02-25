Another Highly Rated In-State Star Could Leave Arkansas When Signed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Benton Panthers’ 2025 guard Terrion Burgess was once inside the Top 20 of 247sports composite rankings.
After dropping outside of the Top 100 to begin the new year, Burgess opted to hold off on a commitment and continue evaluating his options. Most seniors in this class have signed as only three prized recruits in the Top 50 and 13 of the Top 150 remain unsigned at this point.
“I wanted to see how other teams played,” Burgess said about delaying his commitment during his interview with Drive Time Sports on 103.7 The Buzz. “I wanted to see how I would fit in their systems.”
Waiting until the spring signing period does have its benefits even if coaches have stopped scouting. Players can continue to develop or blossom in later stages of their prep careers, which the 6-foot-9, 200 pound versatile athlete has done.
Reluctant to share exactly how well he’s doing, 103.7 The Buzz basketball analyst Bart Reid’s research showed that Burgess is shooting 43% from three this season compared to 38% as a junior.
“That’s pretty impressive considering most of his shots are contested,” Reid said. "He’s a guy that can go inside and score at a high level, outside and he’s been working on his 1-2 dribble pick-up, which is midrange that’s a lost art.”
His type of skillset might sound intriguing to programs that covet continual development of its athletes. Burgess would be no different, even if he’s still raw on the hardwood as a ball handler.
“As great as he is now, his best basketball is in front of him,” Reid said.
While Burgess blossomed very early in his recruitment, teams across the nation took notice and quickly offered. Former Hogs’ coach Eric Musselman was first on the scene in March of 2022 and was quickly followed by Arkansas State, Texas Tech, Auburn, UCA and UAPB.
Other high majors like TCU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma came later. Things stalled out a bit until Alabama and Nate Oats offered last January, but it’s been quiet since.
Although he hinted about teams possibly in play for his signature, Burgess held off on listing a Top 5 while in his guest spot with Drive Time Sports. There is no timetable for a commitment date at this time, but the NCAA’s spring signing period begins April 16-May 21.
“I want to stay close to the state,” Burgess said.
By looking at his offer list, one offer currently stands out above the rest — Ole Miss and Chris Beard. Little Rock native and Rebels' assistant coach Wes Flanigan continues to have strong ties to the state and it wouldn’t be a major surprise if Burgess’ heads across the river.
Auburn could also be another team in the running, but without Flanigan, Bruce Pearl may not have as strong of a chance. Helena native Chris Moore has spent five seasons with Tigers mostly as a role player averaging nearly three points on 49% shooting from the floor throughout his career.
The Razorbacks are likely done recruiting the high school ranks for 2025 as Springdale forward Isaiah Sealy is the only in-state prospect currently signed. If Burgess ends up leaving the state, there is always a possibility of him playing multiple seasons and returning to Arkansas as a transfer down the road.