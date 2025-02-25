Van Horn's Tinge Of Regret Highlights Value of Two Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas did a lot of good in the weekend finale against Michigan.
The Razorbacks scored eight runs, doubling their total from the first two days. The team collected 11 hits and drew eight walks.
Yet, Arkansas nearly threw all that hard work away as the Wolverines staged a rally in the top of the ninth, getting the tying run all the way to second base. Coach Dave Van Horn had to call on sophomore Tate McGuire to get the final out.
McGuire got the final out to kill the rally despite only having four college innings before the game. It never should have gotten to that point though.
Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy had a chance to end the game with a throw on the run, but the throw was a touch high, pulling first baseman Cam Kozeal off the bag and extending the game.
Kozeal has acclimated well in just his second career start at first base, even starting a 3-6-3 double play in Saturday's 2-1 win over TCU, but he has a inescapable hindrance. He's listed at just 5-foot-10.
It's a fact that Van Horn pointed out postgame. He had not one, but two players who started at first base listed as 6-foot-3 in the past on the bench as potential defensive placements.
Both Reese Robinett and Michael Anderson both have experience at first base. Van Horn went as far to say the Robinett was "probably the best defender over there" during the preseason.
Anderson started 45 games for Rhode Island in 2024 before playing first base in the Cape Cod League over the summer.
"Maybe that’s my fault," Van Horn said postgame. "I should have brought in our 6-foot-4 first baseman for defense in the ninth. Maybe I will next time."
The extra 5 inches of reach could have been the difference in ending the game and a potential rally that got the tying run in scoring position.
It's unclear whether Van Horn was referring to Anderson or Robinett, but each fits a similar profile. Both also could serve similar roles in a close game should the order come back around and the Hogs are in need of offense.
They are high power guys who can change the game with one swing of the bat, Anderson hit 13 homers as a sophomore for Rhode Island.
"With all the new faces at first, it's all pretty similar," third baseman Brent Iredale said in the preseason. "There's some advantages at to Michael Anderson because he's taller."
There's an added bonus that the Robinett is a left-handed hitter while Anderson is a righty, allowing Van Horn to pick and choose his first baseman defensive replacement based on the situation.
Robinett and Anderson have just five at-bats through the first seven games of the season, but Sunday's situation proved their potential value. The other first baseman whom the Razorbacks have started at first base, Rocco Peppi, is also listed at just 5-foot-10 and had no experience at first base in an official game before this season.
Van Horn and the Razorbacks tempted fate against Michigan. In hindsight, with a bigger target, he could have saved the Hog fans in Arlington 20 minutes of stress.
The Razorbacks return home to take on Grambling 3 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.