Razorbacks Win in Extra-Innings Walk-Off Opener to Washington State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' offense sputtered to start the 2025 season and managed no extra base hits and just six singles against Washington State, but with the game on the line, Arkansas came through with two runs in the bottom of the 10th to win the game 3-2.
The Razorbacks took advantage of pitcher Trevor Stowe's inability to find the strike zone, starting the inning with three straight walks. Catcher Ryder Helfrick worked a nine-pitch walk to leadoff the inning, fouling off three straight 3-2 pitches.
The tying run scored on a wild pitch before Brent Iredale walked it off with a sac fly to left, bringing home Justin Thomas Jr.
After being unable to take advantage of a Washington State error in the bottom of the ninth, the Cougars showed no such reciprocal mercy in the 10th inning. Helfrick's throw on a squibber in front of the plate sailed over the 5-foot-10 first baseman Rocco Peppi's head, allowing the go-ahead run to score.
Helfrick redeemed himself though, tagging out Kyler Northrup attempting to score a shallow fly ball in left, instead turning it into a inning-ending 6-2 double play.
After practicing throughout the fall with small ball and situational hitting, it was fitting that the Hogs won without the benefit of an extra-base. The first hit of the season was a drag bunt for a base hit from Ryder Helfrick. The first RBI was a Logan Maxwell sac fly in the bottom of the sixth.
Right-hander Gabe Gaeckle impressed in his first career-start as the Razorbacks slowly adjust to a post-Hagen Smith world. Gaeckle worked five scoreless innings on just 78 pitches, striking out seven and walking one.
He only had one inning of stress, when runners got on the corners with two outs in the third. Gaeckle got out of it with a groundout off the bat of shortstop Gavin Roy.
Washington State starter Griffin Smith matched Gaeckle, hurling five scoreless innings while not allowing an runner into scoring position once.
The Cougars opened the scoring with a solo homer to right off Will McEntire with two outs in the sixth.
Arkansas took advantage of a failed pickoff in the bottom half of the inning to put runners at the corners with no outs after center fielder Charles Davalan and shortstop Wehiwa Aloy led off the inning with back-to-back singles. The Hogs only managed to tie the game on the Maxwell sac fly.
Parker Coil and Christian Foutch combined to pitch a scoreless 1 1/3 innings behind McEntire to bring the Razorbacks to the bottom of the ninth tied with the heart of the order due up with a chance to win it. Iredale just missed a walk-off homer with a deep flyout to straightaway center.
Game two of the doubleheader will begin at 4:10 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC+.