Razorbacks' Foes Must 'Pick' Their Poison with Big Z on 'Roll'
Pick your poison. That's the dilemma opposing defenses are now facing when lining up against Arkansas' improving half-court offense.
It's also the reason the Razorbacks might be a team nobody would want to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament -- provided the Hogs get there, of course.
But there is hope for a post-season invite to the Big Dance, especially due to the recent emergence of 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic as one of the SEC's most dangerous offensive weapons.
Let's not put him in the conversation with Victor Wembanyama (more to come on him) or Anthony Davis just yet but there is a similar skill set. It's why NBA scouts are taking notice of Ivisic's recent breakout and wondering if he's a legitimate first-round pick -- or even a lottery selection.
Ivisic was the pivotal player in the Hogs' 70-58 absolute must-win Wednesday against LSU and nearly the decisive factor Saturday when Arkansas lost a last-minute 85-81 heartbreaker to No. 2 Alabama.
Mostly, the guy known as Big Z owes it to one particular play Arkansas has become quite fond of running. And running. And running again.
It's a simple play, used effectively for decades in the NBA, with variations that make it difficult to defend. As teenage big men have stretched their skills and become legitimate 3-point threats, colleges have also made it a reliable option.
The first option, the bread-and-butter version, is the pick-and-roll. It's been a staple for college teams and even high schoolers since everybody wore Chuck Taylor high tops. But now everybody's doing much more with the two-man game which makes both the guard and big man scoring threats.
Arkansas is a clear example as coach John Calipari takes advantage of Big Z's perimeter pop, his fluid athleticism, explosive leaping ability, and improving post-up skills.
On the pro level, and for Arkansas, the pick play provides four options for the big man:
* Roll to the rim to post up smaller guards.
* Roll to the rim for lobs and easy dunks.
* Short roll for medium-range shots.
* Pop back or laterally for open 3s.
Wembanyama is an often unstoppable force on the pick-and-roll play. His 7-foot-3 height, ability to hit the 3, passing instincts, and the NBA's longest wingspan of 8 feet makes him tough to handle.
Ivisic is especially adept at rolling and finishing above the rim on sensational slams that fire up the Bud Walton crowd. He had several of those against LSU as overmatched smaller guards were helpless to stop the Hogs' big man.
Ivisic is terrific at pick-and-pop, usually stepping back or sideways, still behind the 3-point arc. His quick release can be deadly from deep and his height allows him to fire away even when hounded by guards who have switched to cover him.
Of course, the guard orchestrating the action is pivotal to the play's success. For Arkansas, D.J. Wagner is excellent and often finishes with a slashing drive and left-handed finish. In the NBA, Stockton and Steve Nash were two of the best but none are as good these days as Luke Doncic.
The Duke Blue Devils are another team which excels at executing the various screen plays. They take advantage of last year's No. 1 recruit and use 6-foot-9 Cooper Flagg as the screener.
His accurate shot and superb passing skills make him especially effective from deep or in the lane. It's just one of the reasons why Flagg will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this year.
The two-man screen game has been used in the NBA since your grandpa watched for three reasons: * Teams can isolate two of their best players.
* It's one of the toughest plays to defend.
* It's a reliable way to create easy shots.
"You can pretty much get a shot when you want to for (Ivisic), because typical, normal 5-men aren’t used to guarding some of those actions that we put Z in," said Arkansas assistant coach Chin Coleman after the LSU victory. "You can kind of find a way to get a shot for someone with Z’s skillset.
"He obviously can score on all three levels (including posting up). For me, I was so excited and happy for Z that he didn’t just love the 3. He liked the 3 some tonight, and he loved the rim as well.
"We’re taking advantage of his skillset. Z is a unique individual in terms of his size, his skill, his ability at 7-2, and his ability to play on the inside and outside.
"He’s probably one of the better 3-point shooters in the country. Definitely in our league. Coach (Calipari) is doing a good job of utilizing his skillset."
The Razorbacks' emerging star scored 52 points in the last two games while making 20-of-31 shots and 8-of-14 from the 3-point line. Much of that production came from pick plays.