Razorbacks Earn Lowest Perfect Game Preseason Ranking Since 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The turn of the new calendar year means that baseball season is fast approaching. Arkansas debuted at No. 13 in the Perfect Game Preseason Poll Monday.
It's the Razorbacks' lowest preseason ranking by Perfect Game since the 2021 season, when they were picked No. 20. That team was eliminated by NC State in the Fayetteville Super Regional. It also breaks a streak of three consecutive years of the Hogs being ranked in the Top 10 to start the season.
Coach Dave Van Horn is tasked with replacing six starters on offense, including the five highest batting averages on the 2024 team, four of which were picked in the MLB Draft (Peyton Stovall, Ben McLaughlin, Hudson White and Jared Sprague-Lott).
Arkansas is replacing all three primary weekend starters from a year ago as well. Ace Hagen Smith was drafted in the first round. Fellow draftees Mason Molina and Brady Tygart also bid farewell.
The SEC remains the stalwart conference in the Top 25, occupying 10 spots, including five teams in the Top 10. Arkansas has eight ranked teams on its schedule including seven weekend series against conference teams. The Hogs are also scheduled to play No. 18 TCU in the College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas during the second week of the season.
Top 25 Teams on Arkansas' Schedule
1. Texas A&M
2. LSU
4. Georgia
5. Tennessee
7. Texas
11. Florida
15. Vanderbilt
18. TCU
You can view the full rankings here.
Opening day is roughly five weeks out. The Hogs will open the season against Washington State 3 p.m. Feb. 14. The game will be streamed on SEC+.