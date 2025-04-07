Van Horn Hoping No. 1 Razorbacks Finally Have Special Touch
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Baseball is a funny game, but there's a special feeling about the No.1 Arkansas Razorbacks who have broken all sorts of school records.
It's the first time the Hogs have won 11 consecutive SEC games. The offensive progress can be seen from the statistics.
Heading into the NCAA Regional last year, Arkansas had just one player in the Top 15 in the conference in batting average. This year, half of the Top 10 is occupied by Hogs, including Cam Kozeal as the conference leader at .417.
Razorbacks in the Top 10:
1. Cam Kozeal (.417)
3. Charles Davalan (.400)
7. Logan Maxwell (.386)
8. Kuhio Aloy (.375)
9. Wehiwa Aloy (.372)
"Last year [was a] pretty average hitting team," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Started out okay, but we knew our outfield didn’t produce. This year’s outfield, they produce. It’s been fun to watch."
Beyond the statistical improvements that can be quantified, Van Horn also says there is an intangible factor with the team that has followed this group from before the Hogs won 30 of their first 33 games.
Before the season, Van Horn outlined first baseman Rocco Peppi as a player who provided an energy that was potentially missing from previous teams. Peppi has appeared in just six games in the past month, yet the Hogs have hardly missed a beat.
Kozeal, playing in his spot, has not only risen as one of the team's most consistent hitters, but taken over a lot of the vocal communication in the field.
"Just watching the guys," Van Horn said about noticing a difference in the fall. "These guys have a little baseball savvy to them. They're kind of tough. They just seemed to get along and they worked. Guys weren’t running out of there. That was good to see.”
The coaching staff is reinvigorated too. Hitting coach Nate Thompson was under pressure, both externally from the fanbase and internally from disappointment of the previous two seasons.
The move from third base to in the dugout has helped some, but a good summer in the portal led to a new energy.
"It was a tough summer," Van Horn said about Thompson. "It hurt him. Whenever you coach and that’s your thing, it doesn’t go well and you get your finger pointed at you. I give the credit to the players. They’re the ones who do it. They’re the ones who play. They’re the ones that hit, pitch, field, run. We just try to organize and help them get better."
Players are just as quick to give the credit right back to the coaches.
"We’ve got to give credit to a lot of people that sometimes you don’t see behind the scenes," outfielder Charles Davalan said. "Our strength coach is awesome. The coaches do a great job with the approaches."
Even Van Horn is still fine tuning his tactics in dealing with a team that seemingly is more together than in years past. You won't see him talking to the players much after the games, partially because the team is 30-3, but also because he's found over the years that players aren't as receptive to feedback immediately after a game.
"You’ve kind of got to think like an 18-to-20-year-old every now and then," Van Horn said. "What would you be saying? ‘Oh, coach is pissed.’ You know? So whenever we win, that’s the time for me to really get after them. Or I wait until the next day in practice and go over things."
For a coach who has done it all in his 23 seasons except win it all, these are the fine margins he hopes make his 2025 group different than the 22 that have come before them as they chase down the elusive title.
Arkansas' Road to Omaha continues with an in-state game against Arkansas State. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.