Hogs' Once Heavily Recruited Hogs' Athlete Changes Position
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Position changes are often experimented during spring practices to see how an athlete responds. It appears at least one lightly used Arkansas tight end is set to make his full-time switch to wide receiver after practicing there during Liberty Bowl preparations, according to the Razorbacks updated roster.
Redshirt sophomore Shamar Easter signed with the Razorbacks during the 2023 recruiting cycle as a consensus 4-star prospect from Ashdown. He appeared in two games during the 2024 season recording one reception for 16 yards during the second half of Arkansas’ 70-0 victory over UAPB in Little Rock.
Easter emerged as a major college prospect as a junior when he caught 30 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season. With such uncertainty in the rotation at receiver, now is a better time than ever for the 6-foot-5, 228 pound athlete to find playing time as a pass catcher.
Personnel wise, Arkansas restructured its tight ends room after losing three to the transfer portal. The Razorbacks bring in Rohan Jones (Montana State), Jeremiah Beck (Chaffey College) and Jaden Platt (Texas A&M) which contributed to Easter’s move.
Incoming freshman Quentin Murphy held plenty of Power Four conference offers, but opted to stay in-state. He was recruited as an athlete out of Little Rock Parkview with ability to play multiple positions on offense and defense once in college.
Murphy will start his career at wideout and provides a multidimensional dynamic as he played quarterback throughout high school. He completed 61-of-136 passing attempts for 892 yards and 13 touchdowns with 697 yards and seven touchdowns on 85 attempts on the ground.
Despite conflicting reports, A.J. Green will play running back as he returns to Arkansas after spending one season with Oklahoma State. An Achilles injury sidelined him with the Cowboys in 2024 which led to his return to the Razorbacks and will wear No. 20.
Other notable position changes at Arkansas over the years include TE Chris Gragg, LG Hjalte Froholdt, WR Robert Johnson and TE Trey Knox. There have been multiple Razorbacks to switch positions when they reach the NFL level and go onto have successful careers like Matt Jones (QB to WR), Jason Peters (TE to LT), George Wilson (WR to S)